LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX: VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced a recently completed non-invasive ventilation study led by Dr. William Frazier, Viemed’s Chief Medical Officer. The study, entitled “Non-invasive Ventilation at Home Improves Survival and Decreases Healthcare Utilization in Medicare Beneficiaries with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with Chronic Respiratory Failure,” has been published online (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rmed.2020.106291) and in print by the peer reviewed journal, Respiratory Medicine. This first of its kind investigation was performed in conjunction with Precision Health Economics, a leading bio-statistical and analytics firm.



The study evaluated clinical outcomes in COPD patients with chronic respiratory failure (COPD-CRF) treated with non-invasive ventilation at home (NIVH) compared to similar patients with COPD-CRF who did not receive NIVH. The treatment and control groups were closely matched on a multitude of clinical and demographic variables and were statistically identical.

The highlights of the results, all of which were highly statistically significant, are as follows:

The group treated with NIVH had a 50% decrease in all-cause mortality during the study period

The group treated with NIVH had a 28% decline in the risk of hospitalization

The group treated with NIVH had a 52% reduction in the risk of an emergency room visit



All data for the study was obtained from the Medicare Limited Data Set and included patients who were diagnosed with COPD and CRF between 2012 and 2018.

“This study is the first of its kind published in the U.S. and represents a significant milestone in our mission of educating the medical community on the benefits of NIVH,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed CEO. “The data supports that NIVH is the best in class treatment for chronic respiratory failure consequent to COPD. We are excited to share the results of this study with not only our physician referral sources but with our colleagues and payors throughout the industry.”

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries Sleep Management, L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C., is a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States. Sleep Management, L.L.C. focuses on disease management and improving the quality of life for respiratory patients through clinical excellence, education, and technology. Its service offerings are based on effective home treatment with respiratory care practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C. focuses on providing in-home sleep testing for sleep apnea sufferers. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

