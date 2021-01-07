Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Lancaster at 1939 Fruitville Pike. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Lancaster at 1939 Fruitville Pike. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Lancaster is owned by James McNeil, who has plans to open another uBreakiFix in Harrisburg.

“I couldn’t be more eager to bring uBreakiFix to Lancaster, McNeil said. “People everywhere need affordable, quality technology repair, especially in a time where technology is keeping us connected to life. Whether a student needs their laptop fixed for school or a grandparent needs assistance downloading pictures of their grandchildren, uBreakiFix is here to support with quality, inexpensive electronic repair and top notch experience.

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, our work is centered around helping people,” McNeil continued. “I have worked in customer service my entire adult life, so I know what it means to provide a top notch customer experience. I joined the uBreakiFix family to provide the best customer service, but also to provide a much needed service in today’s society— affordable, quality technology repair.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Lancaster and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/lancaster. uBreakiFix Lancaster is located at:

uBreakiFix

1939 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

(717) 824-4494

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c874b3d-bf43-496c-b9a0-4ba78c2357c3