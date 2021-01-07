RICHLAND, Wash., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and seed brachytherapy innovator powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Lori Woods will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. The virtual conference will be held January 11-14, 2021.



The on-demand presentation will be available on Isoray’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://isoray.com/investors/presentations/ at 6:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, January 11, 2021. It will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc. is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Join us on Facebook.

