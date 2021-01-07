NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW

According to the previously communicated time plan for Active Biotech’s rights issue, the trading in subscription rights and interim shares (BTA) was scheduled to start today, 7 January 2021. For technical reasons, the trading will instead start tomorrow, 8 January 2021. With this exception, the previously communicated time plan will remain unchanged.

Lund, January 7, 2021

For more information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, President and CEO

Tel. +46 46 19 21 56



Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel. +46 46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its

portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase I/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.15 pm CET on January 7, 2021.

