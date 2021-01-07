New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulse Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959825/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronic Sector, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.7% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mechanical Sector segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.4% CAGR



The Pulse Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 1.2% CAGR



In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B&K Precision Corporation

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Tektronix, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959825/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pulse Generator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pulse Generators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Pulse Generators Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Pulse Generators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Electronic Sector (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Electronic Sector (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Electronic Sector (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mechanical Sector (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Mechanical Sector (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Mechanical Sector (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Telecommunication Sector (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Telecommunication Sector (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Telecommunication Sector (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Pulse Generator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Pulse Generators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Pulse Generators Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 18: Pulse Generators Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Pulse Generators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Pulse Generators Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Pulse Generators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pulse

Generators in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Pulse Generators Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 24: Pulse Generators Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Pulse Generators in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Pulse Generators Market Review in China in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Pulse Generators Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Pulse Generator Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Pulse Generators Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Pulse Generators Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Pulse Generators Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Pulse Generators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Pulse Generators Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Pulse Generators Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Pulse Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Pulse Generators Historic Market Review in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Pulse Generators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Pulse Generators Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Pulse Generators Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Pulse Generators Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Pulse Generators in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Pulse Generators Market Review in Italy in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Pulse Generators Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pulse Generators in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Pulse Generators Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Pulse Generators Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Pulse Generators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Pulse Generators Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Pulse Generators Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Pulse Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Pulse Generators Historic Market Review

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Pulse Generators Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Pulse Generators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Pulse Generators Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of World Pulse Generators Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959825/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001