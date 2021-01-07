Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Air Filters Market - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Products (HEPA/ULPA, Fiberglass, Carbon, and Baghouse Filters), Applications (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sustainable Air Filters Market to Reach $23.17 Billion by 2025



Due to the complex nature of the pollutants present in the air, the traditional air-filtering materials produced from non-degradable plastics or glass fiber face a challenge in effectively removing the particulate pollutants, such as PM2.5, and gaseous pollutants, including toxic chemicals and bacteria.



The materials used in the traditional filters are also non-degradable and end up in landfills. Therefore, to overcome this situation, sustainable air filters have been developed to meet the fast-growing community of air-filtration management solutions.

The increasing use of sustainable air filters in a wide range of end-use applications, such as residential, commercial, and industrial, has impacted the industry dynamics. The switch from traditional filtration methods toward sustainable methods has paved the way for the widespread adoption of sustainable air filters across a wide range of applications.

The upcoming trends and opportunities in the air filters sector are expected to be at the forefront in the coming decade, with digitization and advancements in filter media and technologies becoming the most prominent in the field.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the adoption of sustainable air filters on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in this industry. Many global companies that offer sustainable air filters are Camfil, MANN+HUMMEL, Donaldson Inc., Nippon Muki Co.Ltd., Absolent Group, American Air Filters International, Purafil Inc., Nordic Air Filtration, Koch Filter and Cummins Inc., among others.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of sustainable air filters in terms of value, due to high awareness and product availability in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific and Japan region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the sustainable air filters market?

How is the role of government regarding environmental issues and safety changing the landscape of air filters?

Which air filter type is expected to be leading the sustainable air filters market by 2025?

What were the market values of the leading segments and sub-segments of the Asia-Pacific market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

Which end-user industry utilizes a majority of air filters and is expected to lead the sustainable air filters market by 2025?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the sustainable air filters market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.2 Air Filters: Overview

1.1.2.1 Timeline: Evolution of the Air Filter Industry

1.1.2.1.1 Timeline of Air Filters

1.1.2.2 Emergence of Sustainable Air Filter

1.1.3 Futuristic Trends

1.1.3.1 Patent Landscape for Self-Cleaning Filter

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Air Quality Management

1.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Air Filters

1.2.1.3 Increasing Construction of Green Buildings

1.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Air Filters across Automotive Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Maintenance and Increasing Cost Associated with Air Filters

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Digitization of the Air Filter Industry

1.2.5.2 Advancements in Filter/Media Technologies in Coming Years

2 Application

2.1 Application and Specification

2.1.1 Residential

2.1.2 Commercial

2.1.3 Industrial

2.1.4 Others (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, HVAC, and Construction)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Sustainable Air Filters (by Application)

2.2.1 Residential

2.2.2 Commercial

2.2.3 Industrial

2.2.4 Others (Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, HVAC, and Construction)

2.2.4.1 Demand Analysis of Sustainable Air Filters Market (by Application)

3 Products

3.1 Products and Specification

3.1.1 HEPA/ULPA Filters

3.1.2 Fiberglass Filters

3.1.3 Pleated Filters

3.1.4 Baghouse Filters

3.1.5 Carbon Filters

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Demand Analysis of Sustainable Air Filters (by Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Sustainable Air Filters Market (by Product)

3.2.2 HEPA/ULPA Filters

3.2.3 Fiberglass Filters

3.2.4 Pleated Air Filters

3.2.5 Baghouse Filters

3.2.6 Carbon Air Filters

3.2.7 Others

4 Regions

5 Company Profiles

5.1 Company Overview

5.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1 Market Development

5.3 Corporate Strategies

5.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.4 Strength and Weakness

American Air Filter Company Inc.

Absolent Group

Camfil

Cummins Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Freudenberg SE

Koch Filter

Lydall Gutsche GmbH & Co. KG

MANN+HUMMEL

Nippon Muki Co.Ltd.

NORDIC AIR FILTRATION

Purafil, Inc.

