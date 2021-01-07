MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces 16 new brand launches set to premiere in the first quarter of 2021 on its national television networks ShopHQ®, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth.

“Building brands remains our top priority,” said Tim Peterman, iMedia Brands’ CEO. “During the first six months of 2019, we launched 40 new brands. There were 15 brand launches in Q1 and 25 brand launches in Q2, which combined generated over 19% of our revenue during that six-month period. We believe these 16 brand launches for Q1 have the potential to be even more productive and that is exciting for our customers and our stakeholders.”

ANNAYAKE, a haute cosmetics brand of Japanese origin, owned by a European family operated company, is a brand that benefits from know-how of both the east and the west. The purpose of ANNAYAKE is to reassure women that they can face time serenely, by delivering made-to-measure beauty prescription with rituals offering visible, lasting performance with delicate and gentle care combining bioscience and nature. Snow Fox Skincare was founded by entrepreneur Phoebe Song, who was inspired by her own struggles with rosacea. Snow Fox Skincare focuses on delivering clean and potent skincare results for all skin types, while being clinically proven suitable for sensitive skin. L(A)B Life + Beauty is the creation of Oxford University scientists and sisters. L(A)B’s aim is to improve the effectiveness of customers’ skin and health regimen with cutting-edge scientific devices that fit easily into their day-to-day lives. Eleven Skin is a marine-derived, all-natural skincare collection that caters to women and men seeking quick and lasting anti-aging and skin damage repair results. With products made from hand-picked fresh herbs combined with pure spring water, Eleven Skin is passionate about making a difference for every customer. Omaha Steaks has offered legendary steaks for over 100 years. The family-owned and operated business is “committed to delivering the very best” of steaks, meat, poultry, seafood and sides. Physicians Grade are superior CBD products that keep doctors’ standards in mind using experience in health & wellness products for 25 years. Its products are science-backed, inspired by nature, and produced with a commitment to quality. Kiss My Keto is dedicated to the ketogenic lifestyle with a mission to make the keto diet as simple as possible and attainable by all. Their ever-growing range of keto snacks and supplements have already helped thousands of keto'ers reach their keto goals. Activa is a line of innovative electronics and tech toys, that are fun and entertaining for the entire family. emu (Everyone Must Use) hand sanitizer was founded by friends who felt the world needed a premium hand sanitizer that provides peace of mind and a positive impact. As the COVID-19 pandemic began, emu partnered with industry-leading experts to formulate a cleansing, moisturizing and refreshing blend infused with top-quality ingredients to create an industry-leading hand sanitizer that would be enjoyable to use. White Mark Fashion believes all women deserve to be able to shop for trendy styles in their size, offering womenswear in a wide range of sizes. White Mark specializes in missy and plus size items and offers a wide variety of fashionable items that work for shoppers. Pamela McCoy Fashions are fashions from an industry legend and tastemaker, Pamela McCoy, who started designing in 2000 because she believed there was a need in the apparel industry for the perfect balance between design, quality and fit. The brand features ShopHQ exclusive contemporary pieces that top off a wardrobe and bring it to the next level. Michael Kors Luxury Handbags is a world-renowned, award-winning brand established in 1981 by Michael Kors, who stands for luxury and has an unfailing eye for timeless chic. Sohna 22k Gold Jewelry symbolizes the finest design and craftsmanship from India. Each creation has a story that is inspired by the Indian history and culture crafted in 22 karat gold. E-Wheels Recreational Scooters manufacturer quality, high-performance electric powered scooters with patented technology. The company builds products that offer cost-effective, emissions-free alternatives to other forms of transportation for commuting, sport and recreation. Bueno Footwear is handmade in Turkey and combines beautiful colors with a delicate balance of style and comfort achieved with hand-worked, buttery leathers, soft linings and artistic silhouettes. MAC Cosmetics is the world’s leading professional makeup authority. It was founded in 1984 in Canada and created as a make-up brand to withstand long photo shoots and bright studio lights. Now MAC has evolved into the bright star of the beauty industry with superb product quality and masses of devotees.

Customers can shop the collections on shophq.com, shopbulldogtv.com and shophqhealth.com, and watch these events via cable and satellite, over-the-air broadcasting, mobile app and live streaming. ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL. Its consumer brands include J.W. Hulme, Live Fit and Indigo Thread. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

