BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that it will host a virtual Commercial Day for investors on February 11 from 11:30-1:00pm EST.



Presentations will include an overview of the long-term corporate strategy, the global market opportunity in rare pediatric and adult liver disease, and the global commercialization strategy and launch readiness plans for odevixibat in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), an ultra-rare pediatric cholestatic liver disease.

The event will be hosted by Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer and members of Albireo leadership.

Commercial Day Call Details for Thursday, February 11 from 11:30-1:00pm EST

Domestic: 1-877-407-0792

International: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13714756

Participant Webcast Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142919

The virtual event will also be accessible from the Albireo Media and Investors page ir.albireopharma.com.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases, and other adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 pivotal trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 this year and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media & Investor contacts:

Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578