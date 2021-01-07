MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today the Company has signed a partnership agreement with Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. (Cognitive Apps) https://cogapps.com/index.html for its Artificial Intelligence- (AI) based Workforce Mental Health Analytical Platform. The terms of the agreement provide Ehave with the rights to exclusively offer the Cognitive Solutions platform to all psychedelic applications and endeavors in the G20 countries.



Ehave will offer psychedelic companies the AI-based platform as a means of providing actionable insights into the workforce dynamics and mental health of its employees and patients. The platform provides instant, data-driven and actionable insight into the workforce dynamics and mental health of employees and patients. The tool is in the form of an app, which was designed by an MD and PhD-qualified psychiatrist using diagnostic techniques approved by the American Psychiatric Association and the World Health Organization. The app is an AI-controlled mental health monitoring tool based on voice tone and context analysis of an employee or patient's 5-second audio or text messages daily to analyze his or her tone and emotional state. The platform is based on Apple HealthKit and GoogleFit for data processing and background mental health monitoring, considering factors like physical activity, surrounding noise, work-life balance and sleep. Employee data is not stored but instantly deleted after the analysis and all storage and data solutions are HIPAA and GDPR-compliant.

Today’s healthcare providers need to find new ways to connect with their patients and improve processes across the continuum of care. Having access to a complete patient history pulled from multiple sources is the first step on the journey to better communication, higher productivity and improved patient outcomes. The Workforce Mental Health Analytical Platform designed by Cognitive Apps addresses this problem for mental health disorders in both hospitals and clinics. As a pioneer in psychedelics, Ehave intends to distribute and deploy this advanced speech-based AI technology in all the G20 countries. By providing this disruptive technology to clinical researchers, academic researchers, clinical surveys, retract clinics, and various mental health clinics, the Company plans to set a new standard for both research and clinical settings in the psychedelic space.

Cognitive Apps has filed an FDA pre-market notification 510 (k) process to make this solution a part of clinical workflow in modern mental health care facilities across the world. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/premarket-submissions/premarket-notification-510k. A technical study done by MIT and Harvard Medical School on speech-based AI technology to diagnose mental health disorders can be found here https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/lio2.354. Additionally, a link to a study done by the American Psychological Association can be found here https://psycnet.apa.org/buy/1999-03346-006.

Dr. Manideep Gopishetty, CEO of Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc., said, "Information and technology is the lifeblood of modern medicine, and our technology is destined to be the circulatory system of information." Dr. Reddy continued, “We chose to partner with Ehave because we want to disrupt the way data is captured and measured for various mental health disorders in modern healthcare.”

Ehave CEO Ben Kaplan said, “Shareholders and potential investors are encouraged to do a deep dive into the capabilities of what Cognitive Apps' platform can accomplish. Employers will be able to determine if any employee or patient is near the red zone—stress, exhaustion or increased risk of depression. Our goal is to help mental healthcare professionals and individuals stop life-threatening behavior before it happens."

The Yuru – stress test & self-care app by Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. is available on the Apple Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/yuru-stress-test-self-care/id1502398978.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader in digital therapeutics and developer of KetaDASH, a home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine infusions. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. The Ehave Telemetry Portal is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Ehave also owns 75.77% of psychedelic company 20/20 Global’s outstanding shares. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

About Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc.

Mental health disorders and other cognitive impairments are hampered by our ability to identify at-risk groups before the onset of clinically significant symptoms. Cognitive apps are addressing this problem by pioneering a speech-based AI technology that could help accurately predict risk for various types of depressions and mood, anxiety-based and psychotic disorders years before a clinical diagnosis is obtained. Our technology can help detect and monitor subtle changes in mental health by assessing individuals more frequently and more objectively than the assessments used today. https://cogapps.com/index.html

