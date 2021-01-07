PHOENIX, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has entered into a master utility agreement with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) to provide water and wastewater services to Nikola’s new manufacturing plant in Coolidge, Arizona adjacent to Inland Port Arizona.



Nikola broke ground on its manufacturing facility where it plans to make hydrogen-powered and battery-powered Class 8 semi-trucks. Nikola plans to complete the initial phase of construction by mid-2021, with the follow-on phases completed within the next 12-18 months.

“We are excited to take this next important step with Global Water Resources, who has a reputation as a strong water resource manager and provider for the region,” commented Mark Russell, CEO of Nikola. “Our goal for this manufacturing site is to design it with the smallest environmental footprint possible, while making the highest quality products for our customers. Our engagement of Global Water reflects a shared commitment to a sustainable future for Arizona and beyond.”

Global Water plans to submit the regulatory filing for a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CC&N) permit in the first quarter of 2021. The permit would establish Global Water as the exclusive provider of water, wastewater and recycled water services to the new facility.

The Nikola site is located adjacent to Inland Port Arizona, a 2,700-acre mega-site that is currently under development by Saint Holdings. Inland Port Arizona falls within a 3.4 square mile region in the central Arizona corridor between Tucson and Phoenix where Global Water recently received a CC&N permit from the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to exclusively provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services.

“The close proximity of the Nikola site to our new service area makes it a logical extension of our regional footprint,” stated Global Water Resources president and CEO, Ron Fleming. “Nikola and others in the region will benefit from our proactive approach to utility management, which includes our award-winning Total Water Management.”

“As one of the first major manufacturers to locate to Inland Port Arizona, we expect their development to stimulate commercial and residential growth in our surrounding service area,” added Fleming. “Based upon Nikola’s schedule, we expect to begin servicing the manufacturing site in 2021.”

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.



About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

