3% over the period 2020-2027. Hydrophobic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrophilic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $573.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The PTFE Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$573.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$523.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 169-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Corning, Inc.

Donaldson Co., Inc.

General Electric Company

Hyundai Micro Co., Ltd.

Layne Christensen Company

Markel Corporation

MilliporeSigma

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

PTFE Membrane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

