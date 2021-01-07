Newport Beach, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioQuest Corp, (OTC:BQST), a FULLY Reporting Company and provider of high end CBD products to the retail, direct and internet markets, it is pleased to announce the Company's plans to up list to the OTCQB market within the next few weeks. The application process will not guarantee acceptance of Company’s application by OTCMARKETS from the PINKS to OTCQB..



BioQuest, Corporation - markets, packages and distributes an assortment of Hemp-CBD based products for the health-conscious consumer. Our mission is to create high end, products and bring together all relevant CBD content in the Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical markets, to one place so that it is easily found and comparable by consumers. BioQuest will also be positioned to generate revenue by acquiring established companies who have a current presence in the nutraceutical cannabis industry as well as by bringing new products to market that will generate immediate revenues and will be created and marketed by BioQuest.

The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such and most broker dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.

“We anticipate that trading on the OTCQB will raise our visibility within the investment community and will help to broaden our shareholder base,” stated Thomas Hemingway, CEO & Chairman of BioQuest Corp. “Up listing to the OTCQB will be a significant milestone for the company (if our application is accepted by the OTCMARKETS) as it provides shareholders and potential investors with greater transparency and liquidity, and exposes BioQuest to institutional investors which do not invest in Pink Sheet companies.”

Since the legalization of CBD, numerous states have created new and exciting markets with great marketing and sales potential. Once federal laws allow wider use of cannabis the cannabis space is going to be a sunrise industry with huge growth potentials; in all areas of one’s life from medical uses, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, pets and recreational.

About BioQuest Corp.

BioQuest Corp. sells primarily into the business-to-business market and internet-based consumer to consumer, which includes legally operating medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and brand owners in states with cannabis and CBD programs. We plan to reach a large and diversified customer base through our direct sales force, our user-friendly website, and the strategic use of re-distributors. Sales, fulfillment and support staff meet with customers to understand their needs and improve our product offerings and services. We will dedicate certain sales and marketing efforts to our products, customers or geographic regions, as necessary, which enables us to develop expertise that is highly valued by our customers. BioQuest is Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. Additional information on BQST is available at www.bioquestcorp.com

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release concerning the company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests BioQuest CBD products into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required approvals; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s CBD-based products that are typically more expensive than existing Products; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K and 10-Q’s.

BioQuest Corp

714.978-4425