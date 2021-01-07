RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Hardee’s restaurants and their customers have shown their support of military families and veterans with a $84,029 donation to the North Carolina-based Patriot Foundation.



The donation from Hardee’s franchise operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises supports the all-volunteer nonprofit which provides support to military families who have a soldier that has been wounded, injured or killed while in service to our country fighting the global war on terrorism.

Boddie-Noell’s Hardee’s customers provided financial support through the recent “Round Up” campaign in which customers ‘rounded up’ their transaction to the next even dollar amount with the extra proceeds going to the charity. The campaign is in part a response to COVID-19 and the national coin shortage. All 340-plus Hardee’s locations operated by franchisee Boddie-Noell participated and the proceeds will be used to help military families throughout the four-state region where the company operates its restaurants.

Boddie-Noell’s restaurants are located throughout North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Kentucky. The company is the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the United States.

Since the first year of working with the Patriot Foundation in 2009, Boddie-Noell has now donated more than $548,293 to the organization in support of military families.

The Patriot Foundation began in 2003 to provide college scholarship assistance to children of Airborne, Air Assault and Special Operations soldiers. Since then, the Patriot Foundation has broadened its reach, donating more than $6 million to family members of these military service members - including 2,000 post-secondary scholarships. Patriot Foundation believes education is the most important tool for creating prosperity and success in the lives of America’s youth. By supporting the children of Service members impacted by post 9/11 conflicts, it not only gives them the life-changing opportunity to complete an education, it also honors the sacrifices of those who have secured our freedom.

“We’re very proud of our customers and restaurants for contributing and showing how much they support local military families,” said Jerry Allsbrook, chief marketing officer for Boddie-Noell. “During these challenging times, customers continue to help these families as they work to secure a positive future after sacrificing as they have for our country.”

“Patriot Foundation is very appreciative of what this new campaign has done to raise money for military families located throughout these states where these Boddie-Noell Hardee’s operate,” said U.S. Army Major General (Retired) Kurt Sonntag and president of the Patriot Foundation.

“Patriot Foundation is proud to be partnered with BNE for the last 12 years to say ‘thank you’ to our military which has sacrificed so much since 9/11 so that the rest of our citizens can enjoy freedom and security.”

To learn more about Patriot Foundation, go to their website: www.patriotfoundation.org .

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for nearly 59 years. Family owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 342 Hardee’s locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com .