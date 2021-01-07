AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that Built In Austin, the region’s technology hub for startups and technology, has named Gotransverse one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in the Best Midsize Companies to Work For category. The Built In Best Places to Work awards are given annually and include technology companies of all sizes from startups to enterprises in the eight largest U.S. tech markets.



Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year’s program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

Gotransverse has been providing cloud-hosted intelligent billing solutions to global customers since 2008, helping customers monetize their subscription and usage-based business models. As more companies adopt recurring revenue transaction models, Gotransverse enables order-to-cash processing with scalable monetization services, including billing, rating, invoicing, collections, mediation, and revenue recognition.

Gotransverse’s headquarters are 28 stories above the heart of downtown Austin. Reflective of the Live Music Capital of the World, the offices are adorned with one of the world’s largest concert poster collections. Austin’s culture allows the company to draw from a rich pool of highly skilled, innovative, and educated employees to support their strong global growth.

“We pride ourselves on hiring the best people and giving them a work environment where they can thrive,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Austin is a competitive job market and awards like the Built In Best Places to Work help us continue to attract the best technology talent out there which helps us better serve our customers and help the company grow.”

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies’ brands as national, local, or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles, and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies’ tech, culture, and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers’ open roles. http://www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places To Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits, and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com