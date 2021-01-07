New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Characterization and Identification Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959813/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $745.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Protein Characterization and Identification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$745.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$810.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$508.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$541.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959813/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Protein Characterization and Identification Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Protein Characterization and Identification Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Protein Characterization and Identification Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Protein Characterization and Identification Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: Instruments (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Instruments (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Instruments (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Consumables (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Consumables (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Consumables (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Services (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Services (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Services (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Clinical Diagnosis (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Clinical Diagnosis (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Clinical Diagnosis (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Protein Characterization and Identification Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Protein Characterization and
Identification Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Protein Characterization and Identification Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Protein Characterization and Identification Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Protein Characterization and Identification
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 30: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Protein Characterization and
Identification: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Protein
Characterization and Identification in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Protein Characterization and Identification
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Protein Characterization and Identification Market
Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Protein Characterization and Identification Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Protein Characterization and Identification
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Protein Characterization and
Identification in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Protein Characterization and Identification Market
Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Protein Characterization and Identification Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 50: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Protein Characterization and Identification
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 53: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Protein Characterization and Identification
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 57: French Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Protein Characterization and Identification
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Protein Characterization and Identification
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Protein Characterization and Identification
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 63: German Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Protein Characterization and Identification
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Protein Characterization and Identification Market
Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Protein Characterization and Identification Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Protein Characterization and Identification
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Protein Characterization and
Identification in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Protein Characterization and Identification Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Protein Characterization and Identification
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Protein Characterization
and Identification: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Protein Characterization and Identification in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Protein Characterization and
Identification Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Protein Characterization and Identification Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Protein Characterization and
Identification Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Protein Characterization and
Identification Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Protein Characterization and Identification
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Protein Characterization and
Identification Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Protein Characterization and
Identification Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Protein Characterization and Identification Market in
Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Protein Characterization and
Identification Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959813/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: