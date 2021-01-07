VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect Company , a leading provider of technology solutions addressing operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries, will be featured at the forthcoming ICR Conference, one of the largest investment conferences of the year. Michael Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of Perfect Company, will be joined by Mark Hankins, Director of Global Operating Systems for Taco Bell International, in a fireside chat moderated by ICR Managing Partner Anton Nicholas on January 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.



“The restaurant industry has become increasingly reliant on technology to make operations easier and more cost effective, and we offer solutions to meet such growing need,” said Mr. Wallace. “We appreciate Mark lending his valuable time to discuss the benefits of Perfect’s solutions from the operator’s perspective.”

Perfect Company helps foodservice operators, such as Taco Bell, streamline operations, improve guest and employee safety and drive profitability through its two key product offerings: Pick-Up and Kitchen Workflow. Perfect’s Pick-Up capabilities feature customizable, modular cabinets that coordinate seamlessly with existing digital ordering platforms, POS and guest messaging with customer-facing hardware to provide a touchless food and product pick-up experience. Perfect’s Kitchen Workflow platform adds precision, consistency and management visibility to the art of food production to help minimize food waste and lower food cost.

The ICR Conference brings the investment community together for presentations by more than 200 public and private companies. Held January 11-14, the 2021 interactive virtual format includes the ability to visit multiple presentations and panels, 1 x 1 scheduling capabilities, on-demand library, and networking opportunities. Register for the Conference here .

About Perfect Company

Perfect Company provides technology solutions to operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries.

