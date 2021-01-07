SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a ‘Best Places to Work’ hat trick. Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has been named to three of Built In ’s Best Places to Work lists: Chicago Best Places to Work, Chicago Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and Chicago Best Paying Companies.



“We continue to build a great team and a strong culture that allows us to attract the best talent possible,” said Lora Rodstein, VP of Human Resources at Kenna Security. “This award is a recognition of that effort, and proof that good workplace policies enhance the value of companies.”

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year’s program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

Tech professionals rely on Built In’s Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

