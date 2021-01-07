DENVER, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus , the leading provider of cloud-based citizen engagement technologies and services, today announced that Patrick Moore has joined the company as Vice President. In this new role, Patrick will spearhead Granicus’ collaboration with state and local governments to better define, architect, and deliver on their long-term digital transformation objectives.



Moore brings deep insight developed over more than 20 years as a trusted advisor to government leaders deploying new technologies. His deep govtech history includes four years as the State of Georgia’s CIO where he helped design and implement a customer-first delivery strategy for the state. Following his time with Georgia, Moore leveraged his unique and valuable perspective to advise governments and agencies at all levels. His executive roles in the private sector, his time as a senior fellow with the Center for Digital Government, and his collaborations with NASCIO have helped shape the modern state CIO role and supported multiple governments’ technology transformation journeys.

“Citizens expect governments to deliver a seamless customer experience consistent with their other service provider relationships. For many governments, taking the first step in that experience journey is often the hardest,” says Moore. “I joined Granicus because it is the only technology company I’ve encountered that delivers real technology innovations focused on creating an improved, transparent, digital relationship between governments and their citizens. With the public sector poised to enter a new era of digital civic engagement, I look forward to being a voice for government and building strong partnerships that put Granicus’ capabilities to work for citizens across the country.”

“Patrick has dedicated his career to helping governments become more effective through the use of better technology—an approach that perfectly aligns with our vision,” said Mark Hynes, CEO at Granicus. “As a former CIO, he understands the acute challenges facing state and local governments, and the limitations of existing technologies to help them meaningfully impact and improve their communities. With rich experience at the intersection of government and technology, we’re confident that Patrick is precisely the right person to help public agencies unlock the full potential of a digital government.”

Prior to joining Granicus, Moore was a Managing Director at Integris Applied, a management consulting firm focused on helping government CIOs develop more effective technology implementation and adoption strategies. From 2006 - 2011, he served as Georgia’s state CIO where he transformed service delivery, turned around a broken enterprise IT function, and laid the foundation for a modern technology infrastructure. Moore was a sales and account executive in the state and local government division at HP Enterprise Services, served as Deputy Legislative Director for the late U.S. Senator Paul Coverdell, and participated in two successful Senate campaigns.

Leading govtech publisher Government Technology previously honored Moore as one of the nation’s “Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers,” and in 2012, Georgia Trend Magazine named him one of Georgia’s “40 Under 40.” Moore received his undergraduate degree from Yale University and his MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

Moore’s appointment comes at a time of unprecedented demand for cloud-based solutions that help governments respond to their communities’ needs while navigating the challenges created by legacy technology solutions. In 2020 alone, Granicus brought numerous innovations to governments in support of the unique challenges brought by the pandemic, enabling government leaders to collaborate, communities to host more than 25,000 virtual meetings, and communicators to send more than five billion COVID-related messages. For more information, visit www.granicus.com .

About Granicus

Granicus connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only civic engagement platform for the public sector. Over 4,500 federal, state and local government agencies and more than 250 million citizen subscribers power an unmatched Subscriber Network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, online service delivery, meeting and agenda management software, and records management, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and citizens. For more information, visit granicus.com.