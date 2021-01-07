ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D computer vision company using AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility, today makes its formal debut to the US market with the announcement of its first commercial product, Discovery. The company, which has been developing sensor agnostic perception software for 3D sensors for the past three years, provides large-scale companies, institutions, and governments with access to LiDAR solutions to support a range of functions and increase efficiency and safety.



The LiDAR market is currently on track to reach more than $3 billion by 2025, fueled over the last decade by companies focused on the development of autonomous vehicles. The technology can be applied for multiple uses beyond self-driving, but the development of discrete software has primarily been in-house at self-driving car companies. Seoul Robotics identified the opportunity to expand a siloed industry and developed a software platform that allows a wide range of organizations to utilize and benefit from 3D sensors in ways never before possible. The technology and integrated solutions are poised to help accelerate wide-ranging LiDAR adoption and enable large advancements in many industries and markets.

“LiDAR and 3D sensor data have been underutilized outside the automotive industry. To date, much of the focus has been placed on how LiDAR can be used for the development of autonomous vehicles, but the core function of the technology – mapping, tracking and identification – lends itself to a multitude of other industries and applications,” said HanBin Lee, co-founder and CEO of Seoul Robotics. “At Seoul Robotics, we’re applying deep learning with our own patented 3D computer vision to create the world’s most advanced software for 3D sensors. Our vision is to introduce LiDAR as a solution to new industries and ultimately facilitate a more intelligent, mobile and safe world.”

Discovery Launch

The backbone of Seoul Robotics is its proprietary software, SENSR™, which uses machine learning to analyze and understand 3D LiDAR data with extreme accuracy for multiple applications including V2X communication, traffic safety, retail analytics, smart cities and more. The software is compatible with more than 70 different types and models of 3D sensors and supports a range of functions from basic tracking and monitoring to autonomous mobility.

Today, the company is releasing its first commercial product, Discovery. Discovery is the first solution that enables 3D sensors to become IoT devices by marrying hardware with SENSR. With the launch of Discovery, Seoul Robotics has now simplified the LiDAR experience and lowered the barrier to entry for organizations wanting to implement insights from 3D data into their systems and processes. The Discovery product is customizable and comes equipped with everything in one package, creating a truly plug-and-play experience for anyone wanting to begin benefitting from LiDAR-based solutions.

Global Momentum

Since the company’s founding in 2017, Seoul Robotics has been quietly expanding its operations around the globe, partnering with leading vehicle manufacturers, government and educational institutions, and system integrators. Recent partnerships include:

BMW Group selected Seoul Robotics as a Tier1 software provider.

Swiss directional software start-up EmboTech is working with Seoul Robotics to develop a SaaS fleet automation platform that will be used for automated functions for internal logistic and assembly processes at BMW HQ in Munich.

Mercedes Benz selected Seoul Robotics to provide customer journey analytics solutions in its retail showrooms.

Qualcomm selected Seoul Robotics as the software provider for its smart city accelerator program.

Seoul Robotics is continuing to partner with institutions, governments and companies across industries to implement its innovative and versatile LiDAR solutions. The company has multiple POCs currently in development with Departments of Transportation, airports, retailers and more. Announcements will be forthcoming.

To learn more about Seoul Robotics, SENSR, or Discovery, or if you are looking to join the company’s growing team, please visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .