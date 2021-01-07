TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI North America (Chinese: 爱奇艺; pinyin: Ài qí yì), the North American subsidiary of iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) has appointed award-winning Toronto-based THE JUSTIN POY AGENCY (a Div. of Justin Poy Media Inc.) as its exclusive media sales partner for the Canadian market. The Justin Poy Agency (JPA) was chosen after a comprehensive agency search, for its extensive experience in both the Canadian (English/French) and Canadian-Asian markets. JPA was established in 1993 as a multicultural media and creative agency specializing in the Chinese-Canadian market. The Agency is known for its memorable creative campaigns for the Canadian International AutoShow, Canada's largest consumer show, and Marineland of Canada's prolific television and digital ads (Everyone Loves Marineland), among other notable campaigns.



"The timing is perfect for iQIYI to be offering Canadian advertisers the opportunity to promote their goods and services on this popular platform. This will offer Canadian companies significant exposure to the Chinese Canadian market, especially at a time when streaming content is at an all-time high,” states Justin Poy, President of The Justin Poy Agency.

iQIYI is currently one of the largest online video sites in Asia. According to Aurora Mobile in Nov. 2020, iQIYI had over 440 million monthly active users and with nearly 3.8 billion hours spent on its service each month. Furthermore, iQIYI is also one of the largest platforms to create original entertainment content in Asia. Its original content has won many awards both domestically and internationally. iQIYI's international site carries many of the programs that viewers enjoy in Asia as well as unique international content.

In 2021 iQIYI brings the next big trends in entertainment to the global stage with great success. The drama series, “The Bad Kids”, under the LIGHTS ON franchise won the Best Creative Award at this year’s Busan International Film Festival. The show was named by the Top Hollywood Entertainment Magazine “Variety” one of The Best International TV Series of 2020. Being the only Chinese Drama series on the list, “The Bad Kids” is one of the first local Chinese dramas capable of truly standing up to any foreign series in its storytelling, cinematography, and performances. In addition, the iQIYI original movie “Baby” starring Yang Mi was short-listed for the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The globally acclaimed reality show “Youth With You 2” was an international breakout hit that saw over 300 million views on YouTube with over 429 related hashtags trending across 15 countries in Asia, Europe, South America and North America.

For this year, iQIYI plans to produce over 200 productions, which includes movies, TV dramas, and Variety Shows. In 2021, iQIYI International will continue to stream exciting Korean, Thai, and Malay dramas. iQIYI International’s first ever Korean original production, “My Roommate is a Gumiho”, was announced at the Asia TV Forum and Market (“ATF”) in Singapore last month. Based on one of Korea’s most popular webtoons called “Living Together”, “My Roommate is a Gumiho” will star Jang Ki Yong and Lee Hyeri. Other popular content includes, the 3rd season of the highly anticipated variety show “Youth With You 3”; the first TV series directed by the award-winning director Feng Xiaogang, starring Wang Luo Dan, Lan Ying Ying, and Jin Chen—the “Cross Road Bistro”; “A Love Never Lost” starring Li, Xian and Chun, Xia; “Luo Yang” starring Wang, YiBo and Song, Qian; and the LIGHTS ON Franchise—“Who’s the Murderer”.

“As a leading streaming service in Asia, we are very thrilled to be delivering exciting entertainment and technology to our viewers in North America. We are so fortunate to be living in a time where advanced technology allows us to bring high quality original content to Canadian viewers. We are delighted to have secured The Justin Poy Agency as our exclusive advertising partner in Canada, we believe Justin and his team will help us to meet the demands of the unique multicultural market of Canada.” Leo Geng Senior Vice President of iQIYI



JPA has implemented a dedicated team to handle iQIYI sales and will begin taking orders for advertising and sponsorship as of January 6th, 2021. It is offering customized packages as well as sponsorships for exciting popular exclusive iQIYI content such as Season 3 of YOUTH WITH YOU. Canadian ads will be visible on both the international website and app as well as the Chinese website and app when a Canadian IP is detected.

For a complete media kit, please download the resources from this link:

https://justinpoy.sharefile.com/d-sa025936ec7914475895dd59997ad8112

For iQIYI advertising inquiries, please contact: Xiang (Rola) Li (李想), Sales Manager/The Justin Poy Agency at x li@justinpoy.com or call: +1 (647) 949-1077.

The Justin Poy Agency (JPA), a div. of JUSTIN POY MEDIA INC. is an award-winning Toronto-based advertising agency established in 1993. The Agency specializes in multicultural advertising and has full in-house production capabilities including multilingual copywriting, video production and post-production facilities, and a full creative team onsite for some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry.

iQIYI International Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers. Offering both ad-supported and VIP subscription services, iQIYI International delivers premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime; with local languages and subtitles; powered by cutting-edge technology. iQIYI International is owned by iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ).