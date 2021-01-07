Austin, Texas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems® (Lightspeed), the leading K-12 online safety and effectiveness solutions provider, was honored today with a spot on Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work in Austin list for 2021. Lightspeed was selected based on its benefits, cultural programs, remote opportunities, and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

Since 1999, Austin-based Lightspeed Systems has pioneered online safety and effectiveness solutions designed for schools, growing a team of over 150 passionate, collaborative, and mission-driven individuals along the way. The Lightspeed team spans from its headquarters in Austin to its office in the U.K., with remote employees across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to be honored in Built In’s Best Places to Work in Austin Awards,” shares Brian Thomas, President & CEO, Lightspeed Systems. “Our team has shown incredible grit and commitment to the ever-evolving needs of our K-12 customers, and we take pride in creating a collaborative, dynamic, and inclusive environment to foster their growth and show our appreciation for their dedication.”

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Lightspeed Systems

With over 20 years providing technology to meet the needs of schools, Lightspeed Systems is the pioneer and market leader in online student safety and effectiveness. The purpose-built Lightspeed ecosystem of cloud-based solutions – tailored to meet today’s evolving challenges – provides schools worldwide with reliable filtering, analytics, and device management tools for school leaders and educators. Lightspeed Systems is a proven partner for schools, serving over 20 million students in 39 countries and 28,000 schools globally, including 6,500 school districts in the United States.

To learn more, visit lightspeedsystems.com.

