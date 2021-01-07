New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959802/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959802/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: SMEs (Organization Size) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: SMEs (Organization Size) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: SMEs (Organization Size) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Government & Utilities (Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Government & Utilities (Vertical) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Government & Utilities (Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: BFSI (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (Vertical) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (Vertical) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (Vertical) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Retail (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Retail (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Retail (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization
Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in the
United States by Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 31: United States Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic
Market Review by Organization Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 38: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Project Portfolio Management
(PPM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Project
Portfolio Management (PPM) in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Japanese Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 45: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share Shift
in Japan by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Organization Size for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Organization Size:
2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market by
Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size:
2020-2027
Table 56: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Organization Size: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 59: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in France
by Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 72: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Organization Size for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Organization Size:
2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market by
Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Project Portfolio
Management (PPM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Organization Size for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Project Portfolio Management (PPM) in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 84: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization
Size: 2020-2027
Table 86: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Organization Size: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 89: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Organization Size:
2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 94: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for
2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization
Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Historic Market Review by Organization Size in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 99: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 101: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of World Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959802/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: