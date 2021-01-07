New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Project Logistics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959801/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$118.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Warehousing segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.7% CAGR



The Project Logistics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Other Service Types Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR



In the global Other Service Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$34.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 128-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)

Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Project Logistics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Project Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Warehousing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Warehousing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Warehousing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Service

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Project Logistics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Project Logistics

by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: USA Historic Review for Project Logistics by Service

Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Project Logistics

by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Project Logistics

by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: China Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Project Logistics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Project

Logistics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: France Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Project Logistics

by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: UK Historic Review for Project Logistics by Service

Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Project Logistics

by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Project Logistics by

Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and

Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Rest of World Historic Review for Project Logistics

by Service Type - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Project

Logistics by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Transportation, Warehousing and Other Service Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

