Company anticipates pipeline of $3.8M in First Quarter 2021

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) announces the installation of Vantage Tag systems at five leading golf and country clubs in the United States, Canada, and Spain.

The Company installed Vantage Tag Text systems in the golf carts at Brentwood Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif, Bayside Golf Course in Brule, Neb., Bass Rocks Golf Course in Gloucester, Mass. and Costa Daurada Golf Course in Tarragona, Spain. In addition, Vantage Tag Infinity systems were installed at the Ledgeview Country Club in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.

These installations follow a delay in the receipt of product that was a result of limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s Vantage Tag products were shipped from its Asia-based distributor, which limited the Company’s access to the containers and shipment of products. These delays have now been resolved and the Company’s warehouse has received ample inventory to begin filling an anticipated $3.8 million in orders during the first quarter of 2021 and beyond.

“Our Vantage Tag systems provide a variety of advantages in fleet management, communications, geo fencing, advertising on the new Infinity HD 12” screen, as well as many enhancements to the golfer’s experience,” said Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global. “Having resolved our distribution issues, we are pleased that we can now provide our customers with these premium products without delay. We have also shortened installation timing with same-day financing approved on all orders. We also look forward to continuing to update our investors on our continued business progress.”

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course’s fleet of golf carts, turf equipment, and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS’s unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency and profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with its technology installed in hundreds of vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACER single rider golf carts, and agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company’s ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company’s expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation orundertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Contacts: