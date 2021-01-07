New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959798/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Unitary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modular segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Rackmount Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Rackmount segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959798/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Unitary (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Unitary (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Unitary (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Modular (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Modular (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Modular (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Rackmount (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Rackmount (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Rackmount (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Process Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Process Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Process Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Discrete Industry (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Building Automation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Building Automation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Building Automation (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 23: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Programmable Logic Controllers

(PLC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Programmable Logic Controllers

(PLC) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 53: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in France

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Programmable Logic Controllers

(PLC) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Programmable Logic

Controllers (PLC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2020-2027



Table 80: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 83: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market in Rest

of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959798/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001