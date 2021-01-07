BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To offer pool professionals valuable technical education while ensuring the safety of all individuals during this social distancing environment Hayward Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer and global brand of residential and commercial pool equipment has introduced a weekly series of virtual training webinars, replacing its in-person seminars.

Hayward’s Corporate Training Team is conducting a total of 24 webinars which are held weekly through April 28, 2021. The 30+ minute webinars cover a specific technical topic each week, and will feature hands-on instruction, live Q&A and links to relevant documents such as troubleshooting guides, quick reference cards and more. The webinars will also be archived on TotallyHayward.com/university for on-demand viewing.

“Hayward is offering this extensive virtual training program to compensate for the inability to offer in-person seminars,” says Justin Butler, Technical Training Manager at Hayward. He added that, “Due to the conversion of our training to a digital format this year, it actually presents pool professionals with a tremendous learning opportunity as typical challenges such as travel and time availability have been eliminated. Ideally, everyone can find just 60-90 minutes per week to enhance their knowledge and skillset.”

With the increasing level of technology being introduced with advanced pool products, Hayward is committed to playing a lead role in helping dealers and servicers to acquire the necessary competencies to install and service these products with full confidence.

The virtual training series is held every Wednesday at 8:30am EST on the first and second weeks of the month, and at 11am EST on the third and fourth weeks. The schedule and topics are announced monthly online and via email. Registration for each webinar is required but is free of charge. Attendance is limited and sessions book quickly, so customers are encouraged to register as early as possible at TotallyHayward.com/techservices/register to ensure they reserve a space.

