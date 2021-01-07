New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Procurement Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959794/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027.Small and Medium Size, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Business Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.7% share of the global Procurement Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Procurement Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Coupa Software Inc.

Cvent Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infor

Jaggaer

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Mercateo UK Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Proactis Holdings Plc

SAP SE

Zycus Inc.







