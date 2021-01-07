New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Process Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959790/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 44.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Process Discovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 41.9% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Process Conformance segment is readjusted to a revised 51.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Process Analytics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 42.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Process Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$85.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.31% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$595.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 42.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.1% and 38.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$595.8 Million by the year 2027.
Process Enhancement Segment Corners a 25.6% Share in 2020
In the global Process Enhancement segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$57.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$726.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$468.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 226-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959790/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Process Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Process Discovery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Process Discovery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Discovery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Process
Conformance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Process Conformance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Conformance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Process
Enhancement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Process Enhancement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Enhancement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Small and
Medium-Sized Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Business Process by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Process by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Information
Technology Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Information Technology
Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Information Technology
Process by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer
Interaction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Customer Interaction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Interaction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Process Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Process Analytics by Mining
Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and Process
Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Discovery, Process Conformance and Process Enhancement for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Application - Business Process, Information Technology
Process and Customer Interaction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Application - Business Process, Information Technology Process
and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Process, Information Technology Process and Customer
Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process
Conformance and Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Discovery, Process Conformance and Process Enhancement for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Application - Business Process, Information
Technology Process and Customer Interaction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Application - Business Process, Information Technology Process
and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Process, Information Technology Process and Customer
Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Process Analytics by Mining
Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and Process
Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Discovery, Process Conformance and Process Enhancement for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Application - Business Process, Information Technology
Process and Customer Interaction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Application - Business Process, Information Technology Process
and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Process, Information Technology Process and Customer
Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Process Analytics by Mining
Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and Process
Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Discovery, Process Conformance and Process Enhancement for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Application - Business Process, Information Technology
Process and Customer Interaction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Application - Business Process, Information Technology Process
and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Process, Information Technology Process and Customer
Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Process Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process
Conformance and Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Discovery, Process Conformance and Process Enhancement for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Application - Business Process, Information
Technology Process and Customer Interaction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Application - Business Process, Information Technology Process
and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Process, Information Technology Process and Customer
Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process
Conformance and Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Discovery, Process Conformance and Process Enhancement for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Application - Business Process, Information
Technology Process and Customer Interaction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Application - Business Process, Information Technology Process
and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Process, Information Technology Process and Customer
Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process
Conformance and Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Discovery, Process Conformance and Process Enhancement for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Application - Business Process, Information
Technology Process and Customer Interaction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Application - Business Process, Information Technology Process
and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Process, Information Technology Process and Customer
Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Process Analytics by Mining
Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and Process
Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Discovery, Process Conformance and Process Enhancement for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Application - Business Process, Information
Technology Process and Customer Interaction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Application - Business Process, Information Technology Process
and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Process, Information Technology Process and Customer
Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Process Analytics by Mining
Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and Process
Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
Discovery, Process Conformance and Process Enhancement for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Process Analytics
by Application - Business Process, Information Technology
Process and Customer Interaction - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Process Analytics by
Application - Business Process, Information Technology Process
and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Process Analytics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Process, Information Technology Process and Customer
Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process
Conformance and Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Process Analytics
by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Discovery, Process Conformance and Process
Enhancement for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Process Analytics
by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Application - Business Process, Information
Technology Process and Customer Interaction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Process Analytics
by Application - Business Process, Information Technology
Process and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process
Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Business Process, Information Technology Process and
Customer Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process
Conformance and Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Process Analytics
by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Discovery, Process Conformance and Process
Enhancement for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Process Analytics
by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Application - Business Process, Information
Technology Process and Customer Interaction - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Process Analytics
by Application - Business Process, Information Technology
Process and Customer Interaction Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Process
Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Business Process, Information Technology Process and
Customer Interaction for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process
Conformance and Process Enhancement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Process Analytics
by Mining Type - Process Discovery, Process Conformance and
Process Enhancement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Process
Analytics by Mining Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Discovery, Process Conformance and Process
Enhancement for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized
Enterprises and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Process Analytics
by Organization Size - Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and
Large Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Process
Analytics by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959790/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: