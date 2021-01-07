Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Maternity Wear Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global maternity wear market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% to reach US$13.742 billion in 2025 from US$10.426 billion in 2019. Pregnancy fashion and rising number of pregnant women within the working population in developing nations are the elements expected to drive the demand for the product over this period.



Earlier, the utilization of maternity wear was only for hiding baby bump without thinking about its fitting. These days, women are highly conscious about the fitting of the garments they wear. Fashion and design awareness are increasing among the modern mothers. This factor is expected to drive the demand for the outerwear section during the forecast period. Besides, the fabric used to design maternity wear is made out of elastane or it has layers of spandex. Modern women are sensible regarding their appearance even when they are pregnant. Consequently, a high growth is expected for the global market from 2019 to 2025.



Designers who design such clothes are attempting to provide comfort to the mothers during their gestation period. Hence, maternity wear was designed loosely and using fabrics like spandex and elastane. Besides, women use maternity wear even after pregnancy since they have put on a great deal of weight. Due to this reason, the products add an interest to women.



The significant market share is accounted for by the outerwear segment and is expected to grow considerably from 2020 to 2025. The main reason for the growth is increasing interest in the office wear category among pregnant women in the working population across various regions and developing countries like China, India, Argentina, and France. Big organizations like H&M and GAP are into maternity wear section that offers t-shirts, camisoles, jeans, and sweatpants of all sizes.



Online retail channels are anticipated to progress owing to a wide range of products, easily deliverable options, simple payment methods, and penetration of internet and e-commerce business over the globe. For instance, online retailers such as Jabong and Myntra offer a wide variety of maternity wear to their customers.



North America accounts for the biggest share in the revenue of the world and the regional market is projected to grow considerably owing to the increasing influence of famous people over online social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Moreover, the presence of driving brands such as Thyme Maternity and Seraphine that cater to the necessities of pregnant women is expected to drive the growth of the regional market. In addition, the high need for the formal wear category under the outerwear segment is expected to grow in this region.



European women were exceptionally influenced by maternity clothing worn by celebrities like Kate Middleton during her pregnancy. The increase in sales of maternity wear in countries like France and the U.K. is driven by this factor.



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the potential market for maternity wear due to the rise in spending of new mothers on pregnancy photoshoots along with an expansion in the purchasing power of women in developing countries like China and India. This factor is expected to multiply regional demand for maternity wear over the forecast period.



In Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and Dubai, increasing fashion awareness and rising disposable income among pregnant women, are some of the factors expected to drive growth for maternity wear. For instance, some leading brands in the United Arab Emirates like Destination Maternity and Noon provide an exclusive range of maternity garments.



Product Launches:



Lidl launches maternity collection with prices beginning from 4.99



With costs beginning from 4.99, the range, from Esmara Pure, will include midi dresses, leggings and maternity underwear using organic cotton.



UNIQLO Launches Newborn and Maternity LifeWear Lines



UNIQLO declares its range of newborn and maternity products, which are in accordance with its LifeWear philosophy in giving quality and comfort to everybody and everywhere. New products for infants include sleepers and new designs for one-piece outfits and bodysuits, while UNIQLO's introduction maternity range includes pieces like Leggings and Ultra Stretch Jeans.



Cake Maternity launches stylish assortment for young Mothers



Cake Maternity, known for its quality, fit, and style in the nursing and maternity bra market, as of late declared its dispersion image, Charley M. Made in light of the more young mother, Charley M has maternity bras that are fun, and fashion-forward - all at a reasonable cost.



Ready Maternity launches at Mothercare UK



Ready Maternity, Australia's driving maternity, and nursing brand is launching with UK mother and baby retailer Mothercare. The Australian brand is set to present its Spring/Summer 2016 to Mothercare stores the nation over just as its online store on Thursday, February 11, denoting the brand's authentic UK debut.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Product (Value in US$ Million)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Outerwear

5.3. Innerwear

5.4. Nightwear



6. Global Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel (Value in US$ Million)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Stores

6.3. Online



7. Global Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Geography (Value in US$ Million)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America (Value in US$ Million)

7.2.1. North America Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Product, 2020 to 2025

7.2.2. North America Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2020 to 2025

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. United States

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America (Value in US$ Million)

7.3.1. South America Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Application, 2020 to 2025

7.3.2. South America Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2020 to 2025

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Colombia

7.3.3.4. Chile

7.3.3.5. Others

7.4. Europe (Value in US$ Million)

7.4.1. Europe Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Application, 2020 to 2025

7.4.2. Europe Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2020 to 2025

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. Germany

7.4.3.2. Spain

7.4.3.3. United Kingdom

7.4.3.4. Italy

7.4.3.5. Netherlands

7.4.3.6. France

7.4.3.7. Russia

7.4.3.8. Others

7.5. The Middle East and Africa (Value in US$ Million)

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Application, 2020 to 2025

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2020 to 2025

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. South Africa

7.5.3.2. Kenya

7.5.3.3. UAE

7.5.3.4. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.5. Others

7.6. Asia-Pacific (Value in US$ Million)

7.6.1. Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Application, 2020 to 2025

7.6.2. Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2020 to 2025

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.2. Japan

7.6.3.3. India

7.6.3.4. Australia

7.6.3.5. Indonesia

7.6.3.6. Vietnam

7.6.3.7. South Korea

7.6.3.8. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Seraphine

9.2. Asos

9.3. H&M

9.4. Mamacouture

9.5. Hotmilk Lingerie

9.6. Pinkblush Maternity

9.7. Belabumbum

9.8. House of Napius

9.9. Gap



