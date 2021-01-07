New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Process Analytical Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959789/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $820.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Process Analytical Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$820.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$663 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Galvanic Applied Sciences, Inc.

Hach Company

JEOL Ltd.

Nova Analytical Systems, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Waters Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Process Analytical Instrument Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Process Analytical Instruments Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Process Analytical Instruments Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Process Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Process Analytical Instrument Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Process Analytical Instruments Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Process Analytical Instruments Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Process Analytical Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Process Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Process Analytical Instruments:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Process Analytical Instruments Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Process Analytical Instruments Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Process Analytical Instruments Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Process Analytical Instrument Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Process Analytical Instruments Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Process Analytical Instruments Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Process Analytical Instruments Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Process Analytical Instruments Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: French Process Analytical Instruments Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Process Analytical Instruments Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Process Analytical Instruments Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Process Analytical Instruments Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Process Analytical Instruments Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Process Analytical

Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Process Analytical Instruments Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Process Analytical Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 24: Process Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Process Analytical Instruments Market in

Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Process Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Process Analytical Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Process Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

