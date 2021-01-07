Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global biosimilar therapeutic peptides market.



Major players in the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market are Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis AG and Novo Nordisk A/S.



The global biosimilar therapeutic peptides market is expected to decline from $0.80 billion in 2019 to $0.77 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.45%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1.72 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 30.48%.



The biosimilar therapeutic peptides market consists of sales of biosimilar therapeutic peptides by the companies that are engaged in developing and commercialization of biosimilar peptides drugs for therapeutic applications. Peptide drugs are used as replacement therapies, which supplement peptide hormones when the endogenous levels tend to decrease. Biosimilar therapeutic peptides are used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, respiratory conditions, cancer, and respiratory diseases.



In October 2019, Zealand Pharma A/S, a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, acquired Encycle Therapeutics Inc. for up to $80 million. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Zealand Pharma in the peptide therapeutics market and in targeting gastrointestinal diseases with the addition of orally delivered preclinical macrocycle peptide. Encycle Therapeutics, Inc., is a Canada-based biotechnology company specializing in unique platform technology that allows the synthesis of macrocyclic peptides demonstrating improved drug-like properties.



The biosimilar therapeutic peptides market covered in this report is segmented by route of administration into parenteral route; transdermal route; others and by application into cancer; cardiovascular; central nervous systems; metabolic disorders; infection; hematological disorders; gastrointestinal disorders; dermatology; respiratory disorders.



The long and costly drug approval process is expected to limit the growth of the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market. The development, approval, and launch of new drugs is an expensive and prolonged procedure that includes expensive research stages. A new drug has to go through four phases of clinical trials and screening by the regulatory body including Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (USA), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) (UK), and Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) (India).



According to a report of Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development published by the Journal of Health Economics in 2019, a cost to develop new drugs is $2.6 billion whereas the approval rate for drugs entering clinical trials is less than 12%. Therefore, long and costly drug approvals of new drug candidates are anticipated to hinder the growth of the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market.



During the historic period, the biosimilar therapeutic peptides market witnessed a growth in research collaborations as well as research funding approvals. Key companies are focusing on collaborations with companies and organizations to enhance their R&D, and expand their product portfolio and geographical reach.



For instance, in January 2020, a UK-based biotechnology company focusing on developing a class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide technology announced a collaboration with Cancer Research UK to develop BT7401, a new bicycle immune-oncology candidate. Cancer Research UK will fund and sponsor the development of a new candidate.



In addition to this, in April 2018, Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a US-based biotechnology company focused on R&D on peptide therapeutics announced a research collaboration with the University of Bath (UK) to develop and discover new therapeutic agents for oncology applications. Hence, research collaborations to develop new therapeutic peptides is a major trend in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Characteristics



3. Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Parenteral Route

Transdermal Route

Others

4.2. Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous Systems

Metabolic Disorders

Infection

Hematological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Dermatology

Respiratory Disorders

5. Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ipsen S.A

Merck & Co. Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bachem Holding AG

CordenPharma International

BioPartners

Hyperion Therapeutics

PeptiDream

Bachem Holding AG

Lonza Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)

PolyPeptide Laboratories

