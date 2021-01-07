NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network’s Business & Commercial Aviation (BCA), the premium resource that delivers “how-to” operational insight, is one of the supporting sponsors of Corporate Angel Network’s 10th Annual Angel Award, along with Phillips 66 Aviation and Safe Flight Instrument Corporation. The award recognizes four Corporate Angel Network (CAN) corporations who have gone above and beyond to support cancer patients in critical need of accessing specialized treatment. The 2020 Angel Award recipients are Conagra Foods, Exelon, Proctor & Gamble and Verizon.



CAN helps cancer patients access the best treatment by arranging free travel on corporate aircraft. CAN and the award sponsors acknowledge the continued generosity of these partners and the impact their flight departments have on cancer patients throughout the country.



“We are extremely grateful that Phillips 66, BCA and Safe Flight Instrument Corporation afford CAN the opportunity to recognize the outstanding flight departments who make our mission possible. The donated funds from this award go directly to supporting patient resources and with the ongoing pandemic, they are critical to ensuring we can help those in need,” said Gina Russo, CAN Executive Director.

BCA continues to champion CAN’s cause and provide contributions that will go directly to supporting patient resources. With the pandemic still impacting flight activity, CAN has been working with partners to provide dedicated flights to ensure patients continue to have access to the care they need. These funds will help to provide alternative solutions and extended resources to patients traveling to the country’s top cancer centers.

The 10th Annual Angel Award is sponsored by BCA, Phillips 66 and Safe Flight Instrument Corporation.

For more information on how to support this program, visit the Corporate Angel Network (CAN) website or contact Samantha Lohse at slohse@corpangelnetwork.org.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

ABOUT CORPORATE ANGEL NETWORK



Corporate Angel Network is a public charity that arranges free flights for cancer patients to treatment using empty seats on business aircraft. The organization has received numerous awards in recognition of its service to cancer patients, including The Volunteer Action Award, the highest volunteer award from the President of the United States. For more information, call (914) 328-1313 or visit www.corpangelnetwork.org. Corporate Angel Network, a public charity as described in the Internal Revenue Service's IRC sections §509(a)(1) and §170(b)(1)(a)(vi), is supported entirely by contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

+1 860.495.5498

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com