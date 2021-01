SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Nova Scotia-based Storm Insurance Group (“Storm”).



This acquisition supports Westland’s expansion strategy to serve more communities nationally, and it is the company’s first acquisition with offices in the provinces of Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Storm Insurance Group is an award-winning brokerage group operating under several brands, including retail brokerages A.P. Reid, Sheppard, and Axxium; group brokerage MyGroup; MGA Agile Underwriting Solutions; and digital insurance platform ZipSure.ca. Storm specializes in partnering with carriers, brokerages, associations, and other organizations to provide custom insurance solutions and programs.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 150 locations and 1,700 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit www.westlandinsurance.ca

