The global SDHI Fungicide market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.95% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3,065.134 million in 2025 from US$2,167.362 million in 2019.



Over the last few decades, major public and private institutions have worked in the development of various types of crop protection products and compounds, which contain a lot of desirable and useful properties like systematic, specificity, eradicant actions, curative and major activity at low use rates. Succinate Dehydrogenase Inhibitor (SDHI) Fungicides plays an imperative role in the protection of plants from various types of diseases and fungus infections such as phytopathogenic fungi. It is gradually making a significant presence in the global market.



There is a need to ensure food production and nutritional needs of an affluent and aspiring population. Institutes and Researchers published various studies and stated that fungicide resistance is a major factor in eliminating and limiting the lifetime and efficacy of major and useful fungicides, it also helps in the analysis and understanding of a particular and specific class of chemicals. There are developments of novel SDHI fungicides, which contains different cross-resistance pattern to previous existing SDHI fungicides. Pathogens are a major concern and problem for crop productivity. The current trends in pathogens and resistance of a specific population are changing, as severity and disease pattern and product consumption shifts from year to year. There is a need to monitor and analyze the resistance to pathogens in a specific cop at a regional and a suitable place.



Gray Mold Decay is a major concern in the European Countries, especially Spain. It is a major cause of post and pre-harvest decay and rotting of grapes that severely affect other unrelated crops and components. This is a major global problem, with European countries registering a major impact. There are various solutions available to control and minimize the problem. SDHI Fungicide is gradually becoming a significant solution to control this severe disease and pathogen. The fungicide is applied in the post-harvest situation and is becoming effective in controlling this problem. This method has been approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and they have fixed a certain number of regulations and conditions regarding the usage. This will generate a major positive impact on the overall SDHI Fungicide Market during the forecast period.



There have been significant advancements and development of the product by various stakeholders and institutes.



Some of the current developments are:



1. Isagro S.p.A and FMC Corporation agreed to an agreement where FMC would acquire an active ingredient asset of Isagro named "Fluinapyr." for USD 60 million. The transaction and sale happened in the third quarter of 2020. The agreement stated that all of the ingredient's product formulations, intellectual property, and other related assets would be transferred to FMC Corporation. The ingredient was jointly developed by both Isagro and FMC Corporation in 2012, under the R&D agreement. Fluindapyr is an imperative SDHI Molecule that is required to overcome various diseases in row crops and turf. The acquisition enhanced the SDHI Fungus product line of the corporation.



2. Western Australian growers were told by the authorities to get alert with the discovery of SDHI Resistance in the area and structure of SFNB barley crops. Australia is one of the major producers of the barley crop. The sample was collected by a local agronomist and was sent to the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM). The researchers working on this specific project stated that the pathogen was isolated from the sample and resistance by SDHI Fungicide was happening for a considerable amount of time. The project was proved to be a decent success, as it will help in the enhancement of the productivity of the barley crop. But the changing pattern in the behavior of the pattern and due to natural occurrence, the researchers are concerned about the discovery and its effects.



3. Michigan state university extension published a study in 2014, where they stated that SDHI Fungicides are used to protect fruits from brown rot infection. The fungicides usage becomes imperative and critical, as they have become the most effective treatment for the protection of fruit from brown rot. The brown rot is usually caused by a specific type of fungus named Monilinia fructicola. This is a major pathogen, and it is usually grown on cherries, apricots, peaches, plum, and nectarines. The fungus can rot and damage some fruit within 24 hours. SDHI fungicides are alternated with different types of classes, such as gem, luna sensation, and merivon. All of these classes showed exponential results against the pathogen and are making a major impact on the market.



4. To compete with the growing demand, Syngeta, a major player in the market, launched the SDHI Fungicide product named ELATUSTM ERA in 2016. The product is based on a new type of active ingredient called SOLATENOL. The company enhanced its portfolio, and the product was registered in the United Kingdom in 2017.



The surge in food production and arable land will play an imperative role in the growth of the SDHI Fungicide market during the forecast period. According to the data released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 2018, the global arable land under the vegetable accounted for 57.8 million hectares. Cereals are also generating a significant demand as it is an essential commodity. Arable land under cereals was around 728 million hectares, which is a considerable area covered. 95.7 million hectares of land were under pulses growth and cultivation, as pulses are also an essential commodity and are widely consumed worldwide. 68 million hectares of land were under fruits. This will have a major positive impact on the market as the demand for nutritious and healthy food products, will continue to rise.



Governments worldwide are making considerable developments to enhance food productivity. The global population will continue to grow at an exponential rate, which will put a significant demand for global food production. It is projected by the United Nations, that the world population will be at 8.5 billion by 2030, and it will surge by 1 billion more by 2050. The population will be around 9.7 billion by 2050 and by 2100, it will be around 11.2 billion. This will have a positive impact on the SFHI Market, as a growing population will lead to urbanization. There will be a significant rise in per capita income, and the demand for crop protection methods and practices will surge.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Sdhi Fungicide Market Analysis, by Type (Value in US$ Million)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Boscalid

5.3. Fluxapyroxad

5.4. Bixafen

5.5. Benzovindiflupyr

5.6. Fluopyram

5.7. Others



6. Global Sdhi Fungicide Market Analysis, by Applications (Value in US$ Mil-Lion)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pulses and Oilseeds

6.3. Commercial Crops

6.4. Grains and Cereals

6.5. Fruits and Vegetables

6.6. Turf and Ornamentals

6.7. Others



7. Global Sdhi Fungicide Market Analysis, by Geography (Value in US$ Million)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. The United States

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Germany

7.4.2. Spain

7.4.3. The United Kingdom

7.4.4. France

7.4.5. Others

7.5. The Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. South Africa

7.5.2. Others

7.6. Asia-Pacific

7.6.1. China

7.6.2. Japan

7.6.3. Australia

7.6.4. India

7.6.5. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Adama Ltd.

9.2. Fmc Corporation

9.3. Corteva Agriscience

9.4. Bayer Cropscience AG

9.5. Upl

9.6. Basf Se

9.7. Syngeta AG



