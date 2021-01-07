New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pro AV Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959785/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$155.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Pro AV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959785/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pro AV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pro AV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pro AV Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pro AV Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Products (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Products (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Products (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Services (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pro AV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Pro AV Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Pro AV Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Pro AV Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 15: Pro AV Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Pro AV: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Pro AV Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Pro AV Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Pro AV Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Pro AV Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Pro AV Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pro AV Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Pro AV Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pro AV Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Pro AV Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 26: Pro AV Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Pro AV Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Pro AV Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Pro AV Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Pro AV Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Pro AV Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Pro AV Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Pro AV Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Pro AV Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Pro AV: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Pro AV Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Pro AV Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Pro AV Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Pro AV Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Pro AV Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Pro AV Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Pro AV Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Pro AV Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Pro AV Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Pro AV Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Pro AV Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Pro AV Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Pro AV Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Pro AV Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Pro AV Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Pro AV Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Pro AV Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Pro AV Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Pro AV Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pro AV: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Pro AV Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pro AV Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Pro AV Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Pro AV Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Pro AV Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Pro AV Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Pro AV Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Pro AV Marketby Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Pro AV Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Pro AV Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Pro AV Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Pro AV Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Pro AV Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Pro AV Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Pro AV Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Pro AV Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Pro AV Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Pro AV Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Pro AV Historic Marketby Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Pro AV Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Pro AV: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Pro AV Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Pro AV Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Pro AV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Pro AV Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Pro AV Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Pro AV Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Pro AV Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Pro AV Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Pro AV Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Pro AV Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Pro AV Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Pro AV Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Pro AV Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Pro AV Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Pro AV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959785/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: