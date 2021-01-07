MERIDIAN, Idaho., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many women and some men over 40 may suffer from a twinge, a pain, specifically in or around their shoulder or scapula that may be adhesive capsulitis, otherwise known as, frozen shoulder. In “Frozen Shoulder: Survival Guide: A Nurse's Journey of Discovery, Diagnosis, and Holistic Healing,” Patti Gilliano-McClung MSN RN, author and medical professional, recounts how one day she found herself with unexplainable shoulder issues and the long journey it would take to heal.

In the book, the author discusses how not much is known in the medical industry about frozen shoulder. Gilliano-McClung explores how she had to solve and resolve the puzzle of frozen shoulder not once, but twice. She uses holistic treatments and works with a vengeance to beat this condition so she can resume life's adventures. This condition can be debilitating and many, including individuals in the medical community and family members, do not understand the excruciating and debilitating effects of this strange condition. As most often it is not an injury or from surgery, in this case, it is difficult for many to understand how this can cripple someone to the brink of physical and mental exhaustion.

“As a nurse going to find treatment for frozen shoulder, I found it very difficult to get any kind of help,” said Gilliano-McClung. “Most of the treatment was orthopedic rehab based when this condition is more like the flu or pneumonia in your shoulder and does not have the same treatment solution as a broken bone. I hope to help sufferers of frozen shoulder find ways to heal and recover without costly months of physical therapy or surgical intervention if avoidable.”

Looking for answers, treatment and solutions, Gilliano-McClung shares her journey of hope, healing and resolution in a fairly unconventional way and without heavy medications or surgery. The book is loaded with tips and techniques to get sufferers of frozen shoulder and their families through this illness and back to feeling themselves again. “Frozen Shoulder: Survival Guide” is a must-read for those who suffer from or know someone who suffers from this painful and incapacitating condition.

About the author

Patti Gilliano-McClung MSN RN is a nursing leader with over 30 years of experience in healthcare and wellness. She has a master’s degree in nursing and business from the University of Pennsylvania. Gilliano-McClung has trained in aerobic exercise and exercise physiology and is certified under AFAA. The beginning of her nursing career was in pediatrics, critical care and perioperative services. She then pursued her goal to evolve and merge her passions of nursing, fitness and wellness to enhance holistic wellness by working and collaborating within the orthopedic, chiropractic and nutritional wellness communities to ultimately open a wellness center in 2013. After suffering from her first episode of frozen shoulder, she pioneered a wellness program from her years of experience to commit to resolving her shoulder issue and discovered solutions to heal through chiropractic practices, massage, interventions and topical ingredients, activities and ultimately stem cell therapy. Through this journey she began studying and coaching others. Gilliano-McClung is a mother of three boys and splits her time between Idaho, Nevada and Florida.

