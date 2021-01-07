Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market research report Office furniture: world market outlook offers an overview of the global office furniture sector, with basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2011-2020*, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2022, analysis of the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of leading office furniture manufacturers at a global level.
Part I reviews the world office furniture market: major producing countries, status and prospects of world trade of office furniture, world trade matrix, preliminary estimates for 2020 and the publisher forecasts for growth in office furniture demand in 2021-2022, by country and by regional groupings.
Part II provides office furniture economic indicators through World Tables and Country Tables.
Each Country Table (60 countries) includes a ten-year series of data on production, imports, exports, consumption, import penetration and export ratios for office furniture, macro-economic indicators, prospects of the office furniture demand and major trading partners.
Part III includes 50 profiles of selected major office furniture manufacturers with: Company information (headquarter, website and contacts, activity, product portfolio and specialization); Controlled companies, subsidiaries and other related companies; Manufacturing plants location; Products, geographical coverage and distribution; Financial performance (total revenues and employees); Company strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART I - THE OFFICE FURNITURE OUTLOOK
PART II - WORLD TABLES AND INDICATORS
COUNTRY TABLES
Analysis for 60 countries:
Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.
- Production, Exports, Imports and Consumption 2011-2020*. *preliminary
- Exports/production, Imports/consumption 2011-2020*. *preliminary
- Economic indicators
- Real growth of office furniture consumption. Forecasts 2021-2022
- Exchange rates
- Main office furniture trading partners: origin of imports and destination of exports
PART III
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8glom
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: