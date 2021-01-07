Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunity Boosting Food Products Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Immunity Boosting Food Products Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global immunity boosting food products market.
The global immunity boosting food products market reached a value of nearly $830,302.0 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to nearly to reach $1,056,384.7 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to nearly $ 1,222,018.0 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 7.0% to $1,710,772.8 million by 2030.
Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in disposable income and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were talent crunch and fluctuating prices of raw materials. Going forward, growing number of health-conscious consumers, faster economic growth, growing demand for immunity boosting foods and beverages during covid-19, rising penetration of organized retail and rising population will positively impact the market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the immunity boosting food products market in the future include high cost of raw materials and lack of awareness, intense competition and reductions in free trade.
The immunity boosting food products market is segmented by product type into herbs & spices; nuts & seeds; fruits & vegetables; dairy-based products; probiotics and prebiotics; food supplements and others. The nuts & seeds market was the largest segment of the immunity boosting food products market segmented by product type, accounting for 40.2% of the total in 2019. Going forward probiotics and prebiotics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunity boosting food products market, at a CAGR of 9.8%.
The immunity boosting food products market is also segmented by form into tablets; capsules; powder; liquid; fresh food; chilled/frozen; canned; dried food and other forms. The dried food market was the largest segment of the immunity boosting food products market segmented by form, accounting for 28.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward liquid segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunity boosting food products market, at a CAGR of 6.6%.
The immunity boosting food products market is also segmented by distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based market was the largest segment of the immunity boosting food products market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 91.4% of the total in 2019. Going forward non-store-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunity boosting food products market, at a CAGR of 7.8%.
The top opportunities in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by product type will arise in the nuts & seeds market segment, which will gain $76,539.7 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by form will arise in the dried food segment, which will gain $59,195.2 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the store-based segment, which will gain $200,974.5 million of global annual sales by 2023. The immunity boosting food products market size will gain the most in China at $39,747.3 million.
Market-trend-based strategies for the immunity boosting food products market include focusing on probiotic products to leverage growing demand, focusing on instant immunity boosting products, focusing on wellness shots, consider investing in immunity boosting ice creams, focusing on launching immunity boosting beverages and focusing on natural botanicals infused drinks. Player-adopted strategies in the immunity boosting food products industry include developing innovative immunity boosting products, strategic acquisition of emerging and innovative companies, expanding business presence in developing markets, strategic partnerships and joint ventures with established companies and distribution partnerships with existing players.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends that companies should focus on providing wellness shots, immunity boosting beverages and ice-creams, natural botanical infused drinks, adoption of robotics and automation, competitive pricing, premium pricing, expanding in emerging economies, adoption of online delivery services, leverage social media, and targeting mature age groups.
Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Trends and Strategies
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1vxtj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: