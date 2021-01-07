HEIDELBERG, Germany, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on January 5, 2021, DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (“DELPHI”) has acquired of 6,250,000 units (“Units”) of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (“Company”) (TSX-V: RKR) at C$ 0.32 per Unit through a non-brokered private placement of the Company (“Transaction”) for a total consideration of C$2,000,000. Each Unit comprises of one common share (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.48 up to December 30, 2022.



DELPHI now has ownership and control of 14,665,000 Common Shares representing approximately 15.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (calculated on a non-diluted basis immediately after the transaction) and (ii) assuming the exercise in full of all of the 6,250,000 Warrants acquired in the transaction and other warrants of the Company acquired prior to the transaction entitling DELPHI to purchase up to an additional 7,000,000 Common Shares, DELPHI has ownership and control of 27,915,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 25.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (calculated on a partially diluted basis immediately after the transaction).

Prior to the Transaction DELPHI held 8,415,000 Common Shares representing 11.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in the Company (calculated on a non-diluted basis immediately before the transaction).

The acquisition was made solely for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, DELPHI may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and DELPHI reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

DELPHI was incorporated in Germany. DELPHI’s principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the acquisition please see the amended Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.