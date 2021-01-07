Boston, MA, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN | Doug Carter LLC one of the nation’s premier investment real estate brokerage firms, has completed the sale of the Park at Whispering Pines, a 207 unit apartment community built in 1974, at 3030 E. Fountain Boulevard in Colorado Springs, Colorado for $26.47 million.

Doug Carter of SVN | Doug Carter LLC represented the seller in this transaction. He also represented the family when they acquired the investment in 1987. The Park at Whispering Pines is a “best of class” community that attracted multiple buyers. Competing buyers resulted in a sale price above the asking price and a short five week period from list to close. The Park at Whispering Pines is well situated to benefit from the emerging economic growth in Southeast Colorado Springs related to the new U.S Space Force and support companies. Other military commands at Peterson AFB and the Colorado Springs Airport are also nearby.

SVN is the only major commercial real estate brand that proactively markets all of its qualified properties to the entire brokerage and investment community. Participating in approximately $12.1 billion in sales and leasing transactions in 2020, SVN Advisors shared commission fees with co-operating brokers in order to close more deals in less time and at the right value for clients. Advisors also reap the benefits of our SVN Live® Weekly Property Broadcast, cloud-based leading-edge technology, and national product councils. This open, transparent and collaborative approach to real estate is the SVN Difference.

About SVN | Doug Carter LLC:

SVN | Doug Carter LLC is an independently owned and operated SVN® office located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Doug Carter is the apartment market expert with nearly 40 years experience in multi-family brokerage, market research, apartment management and ownership services. Carter has sold over 1/3 of all 10+ unit apartment complexes in the Colorado Springs market.

For over 35 years, Carter has surveyed and reported the city's rents, vacancies, and sales trends. Now published as APARTMENT INSIGHTS, this quarterly report is the most thorough and reliable multi-family research on the Colorado Springs apartment market. Contributions to his community and industry include twice being elected board president of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado. He is also a past board president of Partners in Housing, a transitional housing program for homeless families. Additionally, Carter was treasurer of the Trails, Open Space and Parks Political Action Committee.

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/

Mariel English SVN International Corp. 877.697.0830 mariel.english@svn.com