Global Crypto ATM Market accounted for $18.35 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $542.52 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 52.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are fluctuations in monetary regulations, increasing fund transfers in developing economies, and rise in the number of installations of crypto ATMs. However, stringent government regulations that prohibit the usage of cryptocurrency in various countries are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Cryptocurrency is the digital or virtual money in the form of tokens or coins. An Internet-connected kiosk allows customers to purchase bitcoins with deposited cash. A crypto ATM is not the same as an ATM backed by a traditional financial institution or bank. Cryptocurrencies are designed to get free from government control and manipulation.



By type, the two-way segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its provision of both, buying and selling functions with additional security and user-friendliness. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the lesser legal barriers and the presence of software & hardware providers and integrators.



Some of the key players in Crypto ATM Market include General bytes S.R.O., Covault, Mainstreet Automaten GmbH (Orderbob), bitaccess Inc., Genesis Coin, Coinme, RusBit Ltd., bitxatm, Coinsource, and Lamassu.



