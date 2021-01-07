Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Class D Audio Amplifier: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on device, speaker channels, audio input signal, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global Class D audio amplifier market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025.



Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on device, type, by audio input signal, and geography. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for Class D audio amplifier in 2019 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2025. This report also considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the major drivers for the growth of the Class D audio amplifier market include growth in demand for smart consumer electronics, an increasing trend towards stereo audio in portable audio devices, and growing demand for vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles. The rising penetration of 5G smartphones will provide a major opportunity for the market. However, the high cost of integrating an LC filter can act as a challenge for the growth of the Class D audio amplifier market.

Factors such as increasing installation or penetration of infotainment systems in mid-segment and premium cars, escalating popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and growing demand for comfort, luxury, and convenience are propelling the demand in the Class D audio amplifier market for automotive applications.

The Report Includes:

39 data tables and 22 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for class D audio amplifier

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of CAGR through 2025

A detailed description of types of audio amplifiers, trends in the Class D audio amplifier market and analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on Class D audio amplifier market

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Impact of COVID-19 on the Class D Audio Amplifier Market

Types of Class D Audio Amplifier Solutions

Multilevel Class D Audio Amplifiers

Multichip Modules (MCMs)

Discrete Audio Amplifier Driver IC

Market Dynamics Drivers

Growth in Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics

Increasing Demand for Vehicle Infotainment Systems in Automobiles

Market Opportunity

Rising Penetration of 5G Smartphones

Growing Trend of Stereo Audio in Smartphones and Portable Devices

Market Challenge

High Cost of Integrating LC Filter

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Device Type

Overview

Mobile Phones

Television

Home Audio Devices

PCs

Tablets

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Speaker Channel Type

Overview

Mono-Channel

Stereo (2-Channel) Amplifiers

4-Channel Amplifiers

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Audio Input Type

Introduction

Analog Input Amplifiers

Digital Input Amplifiers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Product Development and Launches

Acquisitions and Agreements

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Icepower

Infineon Technologies Ag

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Rohm Semiconductor

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzfwos

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900