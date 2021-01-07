Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Class D Audio Amplifier: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on device, speaker channels, audio input signal, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global Class D audio amplifier market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on device, type, by audio input signal, and geography. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for Class D audio amplifier in 2019 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2025. This report also considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the major drivers for the growth of the Class D audio amplifier market include growth in demand for smart consumer electronics, an increasing trend towards stereo audio in portable audio devices, and growing demand for vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles. The rising penetration of 5G smartphones will provide a major opportunity for the market. However, the high cost of integrating an LC filter can act as a challenge for the growth of the Class D audio amplifier market.
Factors such as increasing installation or penetration of infotainment systems in mid-segment and premium cars, escalating popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and growing demand for comfort, luxury, and convenience are propelling the demand in the Class D audio amplifier market for automotive applications.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Device Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Speaker Channel Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Audio Input Type
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
