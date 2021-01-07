Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices and Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Guidewire Coating (Hydrophilic Coating, Hydrophobic Coating), by Guidewire Tip Weight Wire, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. peripheral vascular devices and accessories market size is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%



Growing prevalence of venous diseases or Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing geriatric population, and increasing demand for minimally invasive endovascular procedures is further increasing its adoption and bolstering revenue growth over the forecast period.



Based on product type, the peripheral vascular stents segment dominated the market in 2019. Factors contributing to the increase in demand include technological advancements in stent technology and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. In addition, the peripheral stent market is majorly driven by a growing patient pool requiring the immediate stent placement, technological innovations in peripheral vascular interventions, and growing number of government initiatives. These factors are further propelling the overall growth.



In 2019, based on the guidewire coating, the hydrophilic guidewire coating segment accounted for the largest revenue share. This growth is attributed to easy accessibility and more slippery nature when combined with water. Furthermore, factors such as reduction in friction and increase in trackability are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to benefits such as tackling tortuous lesions and help in finding microchannels in occlusions.



Moreover, increasing innovations and advancements by various players are expected to increase the adoption of guidewires with a hydrophilic coating. For instance, NaviPro guidewire, provided by Boston Scientific, is 100 percent hydrophilic guidewire useful for smooth passage through tortuous lesions or anatomy. Therefore, the advantages provided by hydrophilic guidewires and increasing number of innovative guidewires with hydrophilic coating are expected to promote growth over the forecast period.



Based on guidewire tip weight wire, extra support tip guidewires dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.1% in 2019. Torque movement, fine control, and support provided for treatment of complex and diffuse lesions are some of the key factors fueling market growth.



In addition, these types of guidewires are also beneficial in providing support to the delivery of bulky devices. Furthermore, this segment is also expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period due to its use in the treatment and diagnosis of chronic occlusions, distal lesions, and tortuous anatomies. Hence, enhancement in steerability and flexibility of the guidewire due to higher tip load, availability of hydrophilic and hydrophobic variants and power of tackling complex lesions are some of the advantages boosting the adoption of extra support tip guidewires.



U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices And Accessories Market Report Highlights

The market size is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027 owing to the growing prevalence of venous diseases or Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), growing geriatric population, and increasing demand for minimally invasive endovascular procedures.

The peripheral vascular stents segment dominated the market in 2019. Factors contributing to the increase in demand include technological advancements in stent technology and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Based on guidewire coating, the hydrophilic guidewire coating segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019. This growth is attributed to easy accessibility and more slippery nature when combined with water.

Based on guidewire tip weight wire, extra support tip guidewires dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.1% in 2019. Torque movement, fine control, and support provided for treatment of complex and diffuse lesions are some of the key factors fueling segment growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 U.S. Peripheral Devices & Accessories Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 U.S. Peripheral Devices & Accessories Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Rising prevalence of peripheral vascular disease

3.3.1.2 Increasing preference for minimally invasive vascular interventions

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Product recalls owing to safety concerns

3.4 U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices & Accessories Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices & Accessories Industry Analysis - PEST

3.6 Number of Peripheral Vascular Procedures Performed, 2016 - 2027

3.7 Average Cost of Peripheral Vascular Procedures, 2016 - 2027

3.8 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis, By Product Type, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 4 U.S. Peripheral Devices & Accessories Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

4.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.4 Company Position Analysis

4.5 List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

4.6 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.6.1 Terumo Medical Corporation

4.6.2 Merit Medical

4.6.3 Medtronic Plc.

4.6.4 Koninklijke Philips

4.6.5 Angiodynamics, Inc.

4.6.6 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

4.6.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

4.6.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company

4.6.9 Abbott

4.6.10 iVascular

4.7 Heat Map Analysis for Peripheral Vascular Devices & Accessories



Chapter 5 U.S. Peripheral Devices & Accessories Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 U.S. Peripheral Devices & Accessories Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Peripheral Stents

5.2.1 Peripheral Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Peripheral Stents Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Units)

5.2.3 Carotid Artery Stents

5.2.4 Renal Artery Stents

5.2.5 Femoral Artery Stents

5.2.6 Iliac Artery Stents

5.2.7 Other Peripheral Stents

5.3 PTA Balloons

5.4 Catheters

5.4.1 Catheters Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4.2 Catheters Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Units)

5.4.3 Angiography Catheters

5.4.4 Guiding Catheters

5.4.5 IVUS/OCT Catheters

5.5 Peripheral Accessories

5.5.1 Peripheral Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Peripheral Accessories Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Units)

5.5.3 Guidewires

5.5.3.1 Guidewires market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.3.2 Guidewires volume estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Units)

5.5.3.3 Workhorse Guidewires

5.5.3.4 Frontline Finesse Guidewires

5.5.3.5 Extra support Guidewires

5.5.3.6 Specialty Guidewires

5.5.4 Peripheral Vascular Closure Devices

5.5.5 Introducer Sheaths

5.5.6 Balloon Inflation Devices



Chapter 6 U.S. Peripheral Devices & Accessories Market: Guidewire Coating Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 U.S. Peripheral Devices & Accessories Market: Guidewire Coating Type Analysis, USD Million, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Hydrophobic Coating Guidewires

6.3 Hydrophilic Coating Guidewire



Chapter 7 U.S. Peripheral Devices & Accessories Market: Guidewire Tip Weight Wire Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 U.S. Peripheral Devices & Accessories Market: Guidewire Tip Weight Wire Type Analysis, USD Million, 2019 & 2027

7.2 Floppy Tip Guidewires

7.3 Balanced Tip Guidewire

7.4 Extra Support Tip Guidewire



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Terumo Medical Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Cordis (Part of Cardinal Health)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

AngioDynamics

iVascular S.L.U

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Biotronik SE & Co KG.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrh2dd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900