Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal-organic Frameworks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an updated review of metal-organic frameworks, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.
The publisher delineates the current market status for metal-organic frameworks, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The MOF market is analyzed based on the following segments: metal node type, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.
In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of MOF technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for MOFs are also identified and grouped in segments (chemical/petrochemical/environmental, energy, sensors and instrumentation, life sciences, electronics and optoelectronics, and others).
The second section provides a technological review of metal-organic frameworks. This section offers a detailed description of MOF materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2017, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.
The third section entails a global market analysis for metal-organic frameworks. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (metal node type, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2018 and 2019, and estimates for 2020. Revenues are at the manufacturing level.
The analysis of current revenues for metal-organic frameworks is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for metal-organic frameworks within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2025.
In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of metal-organic frameworks, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.
The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to MOF materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material type, and application.
Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Technology
Chapter 5 Global Markets
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77myut
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: