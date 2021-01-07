Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal-organic Frameworks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of metal-organic frameworks, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.



The publisher delineates the current market status for metal-organic frameworks, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The MOF market is analyzed based on the following segments: metal node type, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of MOF technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for MOFs are also identified and grouped in segments (chemical/petrochemical/environmental, energy, sensors and instrumentation, life sciences, electronics and optoelectronics, and others).



The second section provides a technological review of metal-organic frameworks. This section offers a detailed description of MOF materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2017, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.



The third section entails a global market analysis for metal-organic frameworks. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (metal node type, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2018 and 2019, and estimates for 2020. Revenues are at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues for metal-organic frameworks is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for metal-organic frameworks within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2025.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of metal-organic frameworks, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to MOF materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material type, and application.



Report Includes:

Detailed review of metal-organic frameworks, focusing on material chemistry, properties, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications

Estimation of current market size and market share analysis of MOFs by material chemistry, composition, configuration, shape, application, and region, with growth forecasts through 2025 for each market segment

Insight into the fabrication processes for these organic-inorganic materials, and discussion of major manufacturing and technical issues

Opportunities and highlights of this innovation-driven materials market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

Emphasis on the current research and development activities related to MOFs resulting in the issuance of patents, and identification of key industry players and their competitive landscape

A relevant patent analysis for metal-organic frameworks and summary of the recently awarded U.S. patents along with their general trends

Profiles of the leading companies active in the global market, including BASF, NanoResearch Elements, Matrix Sensors, Samsung Electronics and Strem Chemicals

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Metal-organic Frameworks

Sorbents

Milestones in the History of Metal-organic Frameworks and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Metal-organic Frameworks

Chemical/Petrochemical/Environmental

Energy

Sensors and Instrumentation

Life Sciences

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Others

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Materials

Metal Components

Organic Linkers

Guest Species

Multifunctionality

MOF Composites and Derivatives

Porosity

Configurations

Rigid and Flexible MOFs

Fabrication Processes for Metal-organic Frameworks

Hydrothermal and Solvothermal Methods

Microwave-assisted Synthesis

Sonochemical Synthesis

Electrochemical Synthesis

Mechanochemical Synthesis

Spray Drying

Thin Film Fabrication

Ultrathin Film Fabrication

Membrane Fabrication

3D Printing

Incorporation of Guest Species

Latest Technological Developments, 2017 to Present

MOFs for Bioimaging

MOFs for Flexible Displays

Process for MOF Mass Production

MOFs for Cryopreservation of Red Blood Cells

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Outline of Analysis

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market by Metal Node Type

Market for by Composition

Market by Configuration

Market by Shape

Market by Application

Market by Region

Market Growth Trends

Chemical/Petrochemical/Environmental

Energy

Sensors and Instrumentation

Life Sciences

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Other Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market by Metal Node Type

Market by Composition

Market by Configuration

Market for MOFs by Shape

Market by Application

Market by Country/Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Metal-organic Frameworks

Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Material Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Acsynam

BASF

Chemazone

Framergy

Green Science Alliance

Immaterial

Inmondo Tech

Matrix Sensors

MOF Technologies

Mofapps

Mofworx

Nanoresearch Elements

Nanoshel

Novomof

Numat Technologies

Profmof

Promethean Particles

Samsung Electronics

Strem Chemicals

Xfnano

Select Insights from Industry Leaders

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trends by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Material Type

Trends by Application

