Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & Mining Industry in India: Insights into Human Capital & Locations 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The most comprehensive report on the Metals & Mining industry, which covers the various sub-sectors such as iron & steel and others in great detail. The workforce insights and compensation benchmarking will provide unparalleled insights across all business functions and seniority levels.
The objective of this report is to provide executives from the Metals & Mining industry anywhere in the globe, very relevant information which will help them:
This report has been created with a singular focus in mind - to help decision makers obtain the right set of data points and information to make decisions regarding locations and human resources pertaining to the Metals & Mining industry in India.
Key Topics Covered
1. Location Intelligence
2. Workforce Insights & Compensation Benchmarking
3. Industry Insights
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sy9y32
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: