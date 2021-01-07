Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Preferences For Bath Towels in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report unfolds the priorities of bath towel consumers expressed through various online mediums such as social media, review websites and forums.



Major players operating in the country include Boll & Branch and Brooklinen among others.

What is covered in the report?

1. Introduction and a brief overview of the bath linen usage in the USA

2. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

3. Analysis of thousands of user conversations happening on social media, review websites and forums

4. Detailed insights into the preferences of bath linen consumers in the USA

5. Analysis of each of the top category adoption drivers

6. Drill down into each of the category adoption drivers along with the key themes of discussions

7. Sneak peek into the hot topics of discussion around the adoption of bath linen in the USA



Key Topics Covered



This report aims to cover:

1. Introduction to bath towels

2. Analysis of online consumer conversations

3. Top adoption drivers - why do consumers adopt bath towels in the US

4. Consumer verbatim - hear what Consumers say

5. Brand equity - comparison of leading brands

6. Topics of discussion - what are Consumers talking about?

Companies Mentioned



Boll & Branch

Brooklinen

