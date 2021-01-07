Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textiles Industry in India: Insights into Human Capital & Locations 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most comprehensive report on the Textiles industry, which covers the various sub-sectors in great detail. The workforce insights and compensation benchmarking will provide unparalleled insights across all business functions and seniority levels.



The objective of this report is to provide executives from the Textiles industry anywhere in the globe, very relevant information which will help them:

Quantify cost and skill advantages in human resources that India offers

Select the right manufacturing destination within India based on their individual context

Obtain human resources and related data for business planning

This report has been created with a singular focus in mind - to help decision makers obtain the right set of data points and information to make decisions regarding locations and human resources pertaining to the Textiles industry in India.



Key Topics Covered



1. Location Intelligence

Geographical Inputs

Developmental Parameters

Industrial Ecosystem

Co-located Industries

Global Companies manufacturing in India

2. Workforce Insights & Compensation Benchmarking

Pyramid, Education & Salaries

3. Industry Insights

Availability of white-collar workforce in each industry

Availability of skills and competencies

Workforce Intelligence

Factors Affecting Migration Preferences

Factors Affecting Job Changes

Companies Mentioned



Century Textiles

Alok Industries

Grasim

VIP Clothin

Spykar

Arvind Ltd

Raymond

Louis Philippe

Page Industries

Vardhman Group

Trident

JK Cotton

Bombay Dyeing

Reliance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e56xq2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900