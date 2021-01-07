Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the 2020-2024 cumulative market size is expected to be $1.4-$1.9 Trillion. The U.S. and Chinese markets will dominate the global one during the forecast period.



This 1,020-page, 5-volume market report is the first and most comprehensive review of the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.



The report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 37 key vendors.



As countries start to re-open, and you do your best to recover your business, the report brings to your attention multi-billion business opportunities that may assist your struggle to retain business continuity and growth.



This newly formed market is not limited to the healthcare supplier's industry; many business opportunities are being created for industries from geo-surveillance to blockchain, from AI, big-data & deep learning to non-woven fabrics.



Why Buy Market Report?



A. Questions answered in this report include:

What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecasted trends during 2020-2024?

What are the most attractive business opportunities?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?

What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market the publisher addresses the "money trail" - each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:



By 54 Products and Services:

Vaccines

Therapeutic Drugs

Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products

PCR Instrumentation & Software

Robotic PCR Systems & Software

PCR Reagents & Consumables

Nose & Mouth Swabs

Self-collection PCR Test Kits

Serologic Test Kits

Standoff Thermometry

X-Ray Procedures

CT Procedures

Ultrasound Procedures

FDG-PET/CT Procedures & Wastewater Testing

PACS & Teleradiology

Medical PPE Gowns

Medical Gloves

Medical Face Masks

Medical Face Shields

Medical Eye Protection

PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables

Hand & Surface Sanitizers

Decontamination

Other Personal Protection Gear

AI, Big Data & Deep Learning

Homecare IT

Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services

E-Health

Blockchain Technologies

Other ICT

Noninvasive Ventilators

Invasive Mechanical Ventilators

Next Generation Ventilators

COVID-19 Homecare (HW, SW, Services)

Portable Ventilators

Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs

Kidney Dialysis

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures

Other Intensive Care Modalities

PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants

Gloves Manufacturing Plants

Face Masks Manufacturing Plants

Face Shields Manufacturing Plants

Sorologic Test Kits Manufacturing Plants

Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants

Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants

Self-collection PCR Test Kits Manufacturing Plants

Ventilators Manufacturing Plants

PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants

PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants

Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants

Medical Glass & Other Manufacturing Plants

R&D Equipment & Consumables

Medical Glass and Other Products & Services

By 6 Vertical Market:

Hospitals and Surge Hospitals

Clinical Labs

Clinics

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Homecare & Nursing Homes

Research Bodies

By 13 National Markets:

U.S.A

Canada

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

RoW

By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

By 4 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales

Training Services

Planning & Consulting

Maintenance & Upgrades

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis for each of the 54 products and services that covers:

Barriers to Entry

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Barriers to Substitution.

Business environment

The 2020-2024 market segmented into 212 submarkets

D. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 37 companies (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, COVID-19 mitigation activities & products and contact information).



E. The report includes over 2,300 links to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation community information sources

Key Topics Covered



COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 1



1 Market Definition

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scenario A: Assumptions.

1.3 Scenario B: Assumptions.



2 Executive Summary.

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 COVID-19 Mitigation Funding (January - May 2020)

2.3 Key Conclusions

2.4 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market Research Vectors

2.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation R&D Challenges

2.6 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market - 2020-2024

2.6.1 Products & Services Groups Markets

2.6.2 Products & Services Markets

2.6.3 Vertical Markets.

2.6.4 Revenue Source Markets

2.6.5 Regional Markets

2.6.6 National Markets



3 The SARS-CoV-2 2019 Pandemic.

3.1 COVID-19 Basics

3.2 COVID-19 Infection Rate

3.3 Social Distancing

3.4 The Effect of Quarantine

3.5 Comparison of SARS-CoV-2 and Common Cold and Flu Viruses.

3.6 The SARS-CoV-2 Genome Information

3.7 Active Infection Testing

3.7.1 Nucleic Acid Detection

3.7.2 Antigen Detection.

3.7.3 Other Technologies

3.8 Serology Testing



4 Market Drivers



5 Market Inhibitors



6 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market SWOT Analysis

6.1 Strengths

6.2 Weaknesses

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Threats



7 Business Opportunities & Challenges



8 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Industry

8.1 The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Value Chain.

8.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Industry Primary Activities.

8.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products industry Support Activities.



9 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Industry: Barriers to Entry, Supplier Power, Buyer Power & Barriers to Substitution.



10 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market - 2020-2024

10.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Groups Markets - 2020-2024

10.1.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Groups Markets: Scenario A.

10.1.1.1 Market Size

10.1.1.2 Market Dynamics

10.1.1.3 Market Share

10.1.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Groups Markets: Scenario B.

10.1.2.1 Market Size

10.1.2.2 Market Dynamics

10.1.2.3 Market Share

10.1.3 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenarios Comparison.

10.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Markets - 2020-2024

10.2.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Markets: Scenario A.

10.2.1.1 Market Size

10.2.1.2 Market Dynamics

10.2.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Markets: Scenario B.

10.2.2.1 Market Size

10.2.2.2 Market Dynamics.

10.2.3 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Groups Markets: Scenarios Comparison

10.3 Global Vertical COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Markets - 2020-2024.

10.3.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Vertical Markets: Scenario A

10.3.1.1 Market Size

10.3.1.2 Market Dynamics.

10.3.1.3 Market Share.

10.3.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Vertical Markets: Scenario B

10.3.2.1 Market Size

10.3.2.2 Market Dynamics.

10.3.2.3 Market Share.

10.3.3 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Vertical Markets: Scenarios Comparison

10.4 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Market by Revenue Source - 2020-2024

10.4.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Market: Scenario A.

10.4.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Market: Scenario B.

10.4.3 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Revenue Sources: Scenarios Comparison.

10.5 Regional COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Markets - 2020-2024

10.5.1 Regional COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenario A.

10.5.1.1 Market Size

10.5.1.2 Market Dynamics.

10.5.1.3 Market Share.

10.5.2 Regional COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenario B.

10.5.2.1 Market Size

10.5.2.2 Market Dynamics.

10.5.2.3 Market Share.

10.5.3 Regional COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenarios Comparison

10.6 National COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Markets - 2020-2024

10.6.1 National COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenario A.

10.6.1.1 Market Size

10.6.1.2 Market Dynamics.

10.6.1.3 Market Shares

10.6.2 National COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenario B.

10.6.2.1 Market Size

10.6.2.2 Market Dynamics.

10.6.2.3 Market Share.

10.6.3 COVID-19 National Markets: Scenarios Comparison.



COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 2



COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 3



COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 4



COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 5

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

3Scan

Abbott

AbCellera

Advenio Technosys

Agfa Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

AiCure

Aindra

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Amara Health Analytics

Amazon

analyticsMD

Apixio

Apple

Arterys Inc

Atlas Wearables

Atomwise

Avalon Nutrition VITL

Babylon Health

Bay Labs

Behold.ai

benevolent.ai

BIOBEATS

BlueDot

Bolle Safety

Bullard

Buoy Health

Care Angel Wearables QorQL

Careskore

Clinithink

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

CloudMedx

CureMetrix Mental health Ginger.io

Cyrcadia

Deep 6 AI

Deep Genomics

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Plus Group

Desktop Genetics Virtual mate Ada Health

DreaMed Diabetes

Dupont

EaglEyeMed

Eli Lilly

Encon Safety Products

Enlitic

EnsoData

Entopsis

Envisagenics Research iCarbonX

ERB Industries Inc.

Ergodyne

Essilor of America

Flashback Technologies

Flow Health

Ford

Freenome

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gateway Safety Inc.

GE Healthcare

General Electric

General Motors

General Vision

Gentex Corporation

Gibco

Gilead Sciences

Globavir Biosciences

Google

Healint

Health Fidelity

HealthNextGen

HexArmor

Hindsait

Honeywell Safety Products

IBM

Imagen Technologies

Imagia Cybernetics

Infermedica

Infervision

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inside DNA

InSilico Medicine

Intel Corporation

Intendu

Invitrogen

Ion Torrent

Ironwear

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Jvion

Kapa Biosystems

Keen Eye Technologies

Kimberly-Clark Professional

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lexmark International Inc.

LifeGraph

Lucina Health

Lumiata

Lunit

Lytics

Magnea

Maxim Biotech

Maxwell MRI

McKesson Corporation

MCR Safety

Medal

Medalogix

Medasense

MedAware

Medtronic

MedWhat

MedyMatch

Merck

Metabiota

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Mindshare Medical

Moderna

Morpheo

Niramai Health Analytix

Novarad Corporation

NuMedii

Numerate

Nuritas Pharma Turbine

Nvidia Corporation

Oncora Medical

Ovuline

PeerWell

Pfizer

Philips

Philips Healthcare

PhysIQ.

Precision Health Intelligence

Predible Health

Profility

Proscia

pulseData

Pyramex Safety

Qualaris Healthcare Solutions

Qualcomm Incorporated

Qualcomm Incorporated

Qure. Ai

Radians Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roam Analytics

Roche

RxPREDICT

Safety Optical Service

Samsung Electronics Co.

Ltd

Sanofi

Saykara

Sellstrom Manufacturing Company (SureWerx)

Sense.ly

Sensory Inc.

Siemens

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Skymind Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toshiba

Vir Biotechnology Inc.

VisionAid Inc.

WuXi Biologics

Xilinx Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbnhnu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

