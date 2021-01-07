Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the 2020-2024 cumulative market size is expected to be $1.4-$1.9 Trillion. The U.S. and Chinese markets will dominate the global one during the forecast period.

This 1,020-page, 5-volume market report is the first and most comprehensive review of the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 37 key vendors.

As countries start to re-open, and you do your best to recover your business, the report brings to your attention multi-billion business opportunities that may assist your struggle to retain business continuity and growth.

This newly formed market is not limited to the healthcare supplier's industry; many business opportunities are being created for industries from geo-surveillance to blockchain, from AI, big-data & deep learning to non-woven fabrics.

Why Buy Market Report?

A. Questions answered in this report include:

  • What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecasted trends during 2020-2024?
  • What are the most attractive business opportunities?
  • What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
  • What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?
  • What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market the publisher addresses the "money trail" - each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 54 Products and Services:

  • Vaccines
  • Therapeutic Drugs
  • Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products
  • PCR Instrumentation & Software
  • Robotic PCR Systems & Software
  • PCR Reagents & Consumables
  • Nose & Mouth Swabs
  • Self-collection PCR Test Kits
  • Serologic Test Kits
  • Standoff Thermometry
  • X-Ray Procedures
  • CT Procedures
  • Ultrasound Procedures
  • FDG-PET/CT Procedures & Wastewater Testing
  • PACS & Teleradiology
  • Medical PPE Gowns
  • Medical Gloves
  • Medical Face Masks
  • Medical Face Shields
  • Medical Eye Protection
  • PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables
  • Hand & Surface Sanitizers
  • Decontamination
  • Other Personal Protection Gear
  • AI, Big Data & Deep Learning
  • Homecare IT
  • Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services
  • E-Health
  • Blockchain Technologies
  • Other ICT
  • Noninvasive Ventilators
  • Invasive Mechanical Ventilators
  • Next Generation Ventilators
  • COVID-19 Homecare (HW, SW, Services)
  • Portable Ventilators
  • Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs
  • Kidney Dialysis
  • Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures
  • Other Intensive Care Modalities
  • PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants
  • Gloves Manufacturing Plants
  • Face Masks Manufacturing Plants
  • Face Shields Manufacturing Plants
  • Sorologic Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
  • Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
  • Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants
  • Self-collection PCR Test Kits Manufacturing Plants
  • Ventilators Manufacturing Plants
  • PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants
  • PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants
  • Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants
  • Medical Glass & Other Manufacturing Plants
  • R&D Equipment & Consumables
  • Medical Glass and Other Products & Services

By 6 Vertical Market:

  • Hospitals and Surge Hospitals
  • Clinical Labs
  • Clinics
  • Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
  • Homecare & Nursing Homes
  • Research Bodies

By 13 National Markets:

  • U.S.A
  • Canada
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe
  • India
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • RoW

By 5 Regional Markets:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Asia Pacific

By 4 Revenue Source Markets:

  • Product Sales
  • Training Services
  • Planning & Consulting
  • Maintenance & Upgrades

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

  • Market drivers & inhibitors
  • Business opportunities
  • SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis for each of the 54 products and services that covers:

  • Barriers to Entry
  • Supplier Power
  • Buyer Power
  • Barriers to Substitution.
  • Business environment
  • The 2020-2024 market segmented into 212 submarkets

D. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 37 companies (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, COVID-19 mitigation activities & products and contact information).

E. The report includes over 2,300 links to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation community information sources

Key Topics Covered

COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 1

1 Market Definition
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scenario A: Assumptions.
1.3 Scenario B: Assumptions.

2 Executive Summary.
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 COVID-19 Mitigation Funding (January - May 2020)
2.3 Key Conclusions
2.4 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market Research Vectors
2.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation R&D Challenges
2.6 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market - 2020-2024
2.6.1 Products & Services Groups Markets
2.6.2 Products & Services Markets
2.6.3 Vertical Markets.
2.6.4 Revenue Source Markets
2.6.5 Regional Markets
2.6.6 National Markets

3 The SARS-CoV-2 2019 Pandemic.
3.1 COVID-19 Basics
3.2 COVID-19 Infection Rate
3.3 Social Distancing
3.4 The Effect of Quarantine
3.5 Comparison of SARS-CoV-2 and Common Cold and Flu Viruses.
3.6 The SARS-CoV-2 Genome Information
3.7 Active Infection Testing
3.7.1 Nucleic Acid Detection
3.7.2 Antigen Detection.
3.7.3 Other Technologies
3.8 Serology Testing

4 Market Drivers

5 Market Inhibitors

6 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market SWOT Analysis
6.1 Strengths
6.2 Weaknesses
6.3 Opportunities
6.4 Threats

7 Business Opportunities & Challenges

8 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Industry
8.1 The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Value Chain.
8.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Industry Primary Activities.
8.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products industry Support Activities.

9 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Industry: Barriers to Entry, Supplier Power, Buyer Power & Barriers to Substitution.

10 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market - 2020-2024
10.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Groups Markets - 2020-2024
10.1.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Groups Markets: Scenario A.
10.1.1.1 Market Size
10.1.1.2 Market Dynamics
10.1.1.3 Market Share
10.1.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Groups Markets: Scenario B.
10.1.2.1 Market Size
10.1.2.2 Market Dynamics
10.1.2.3 Market Share
10.1.3 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenarios Comparison.
10.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Markets - 2020-2024
10.2.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Markets: Scenario A.
10.2.1.1 Market Size
10.2.1.2 Market Dynamics
10.2.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Markets: Scenario B.
10.2.2.1 Market Size
10.2.2.2 Market Dynamics.
10.2.3 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Groups Markets: Scenarios Comparison
10.3 Global Vertical COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Markets - 2020-2024.
10.3.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Vertical Markets: Scenario A
10.3.1.1 Market Size
10.3.1.2 Market Dynamics.
10.3.1.3 Market Share.
10.3.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Vertical Markets: Scenario B
10.3.2.1 Market Size
10.3.2.2 Market Dynamics.
10.3.2.3 Market Share.
10.3.3 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Vertical Markets: Scenarios Comparison
10.4 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Market by Revenue Source - 2020-2024
10.4.1 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Market: Scenario A.
10.4.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Market: Scenario B.
10.4.3 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Revenue Sources: Scenarios Comparison.
10.5 Regional COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Markets - 2020-2024
10.5.1 Regional COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenario A.
10.5.1.1 Market Size
10.5.1.2 Market Dynamics.
10.5.1.3 Market Share.
10.5.2 Regional COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenario B.
10.5.2.1 Market Size
10.5.2.2 Market Dynamics.
10.5.2.3 Market Share.
10.5.3 Regional COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenarios Comparison
10.6 National COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Markets - 2020-2024
10.6.1 National COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenario A.
10.6.1.1 Market Size
10.6.1.2 Market Dynamics.
10.6.1.3 Market Shares
10.6.2 National COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Market: Scenario B.
10.6.2.1 Market Size
10.6.2.2 Market Dynamics.
10.6.2.3 Market Share.
10.6.3 COVID-19 National Markets: Scenarios Comparison.

COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 2

COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 3

COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 4

COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024: Volume 5

Companies Mentioned

