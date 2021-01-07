Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The nuclear decommissioning services market is poised to grow by 5,627.33 MW during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the shutdown of nuclear plants and growing emphasis on renewable energy.



This study identifies the change in regulations due to nuclear reactor accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear decommissioning services market growth during the next few years.



The report on nuclear decommissioning services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nuclear decommissioning services market vendors that include AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., General Electric Co., Holtec International, Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS, NorthStar Group Services Inc., Orano SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA.



Also, the nuclear decommissioning services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Reactor type

Market segments

Comparison by Reactor type

PWR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BWR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Reactor type

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AECOM

Ansaldo Energia Spa

Babcock International Group Plc

Bechtel Corp.

General Electric Co.

Holtec International

Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS

NorthStar Group Services Inc.

Orano SA

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

