WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintertime blues got you down? Looking for some spirits to cheer your free time? UNCF (United Negro College Fund’s) newest fundraiser, a “Wine, Women and Shoes” event, can give you that boost you need to get you over the current short days and long nights. The new event will be online, set for 7 p.m., tomorrow, Jan. 7. The virtual event will feature raffles, a virtual mall, with 10-30 percent of all proceeds donated to UNCF, auction items which include wine packages, a boat cruise, Baltimore Raven Tickets, and more. Hosted by model and hostess, Eugena Washington, from America’s Next Top Model, Cycle 7. Registration is free.

Presented by UNCF Washington and UNCF Philadelphia, the event will feature special raffles including key-to-the-closet raffle, key-to-the-cellar raffle, and auction lots. Proceeds benefit talented and deserving students across the United States who lack the financial support to get to and through college.

“As the current health crisis continues—hitting communities of color especially hard—we are looking for ways to make it possible for our students to continue to be engaged, be inspired and to continue to earn the degrees they need, and we need them to have,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Many of them will be our future doctors, nurses, virologists, pharmacists, lab technicians, paramedics—the frontline personnel who will fight the viruses of the future we will all face. So, it is especially important to ensure college education continues, even during such trying times.”

Please register here. For more information, contact Harry Christian at harry.christian@uncf.org.



Follow this event on social media @UNCFWashington #UNCFWashington #UNCF.



###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Mashari Grissom United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0007 mashari.grissom@uncf.org